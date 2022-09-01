Hong Kong cricketer Kinchit Shah currently finds himself in the headlines, despite Hong Kong’s 40-run loss to India on Wednesday, in the Group A match of Asia Cup 2022. As per a video shared on Twitter by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the 26-year-old cricketer, surprising his girlfriend after the match, decided to propose to her in the stands of the Dubai International Stadium.

Sharing the video on the social media website, ACC said, “She said YES! A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong's @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India. A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together”. The video was quick to go viral on social media as fans reacted with their sweet wishes.

Watch Kinchit Shah popping the question to his girlfriend

She said YES! 😍💍

A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong's @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India 🥰

A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together ❤️#AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/CFypYMaPxj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022

Kinchit Shah scores 30 runs against India in Asia Cup 2022

Meanwhile, earlier during the India vs Hong Kong match, Kinchit scored the second highest runs for the team, courtesy of his knock of 30 runs in 28 balls. He hit a total of two fours and six during his innings, while Babar Hayat was the top scorer for the team. However, Hong Kong’s batting effort went in vain as India ended up claiming a victory by 40 runs.

Chasing a target of 193 runs, Hong Kong found themselves at 51/2 in 5.7 overs, as Kinchit made his way out to the crease. Although he stood at the crease for more than 10 overs, he could add only 30 runs to the team’s total. Hong Kong ended the innings at 152/5 and kicked off their group stage campaign at the Asia Cup 2022 with a loss to India.

A look at India's performance against Hong Kong

In the first innings of the match, Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma scored 36 and 21 runs respectively. Coming in to bat at no. 3, Virat Kohli went on to hit an unbeaten knock of 59 runs in 44 balls, which included one four and three sixes. At the same time, no. 4 batter Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 68 runs off 26 balls.

Suryakumar batted at a stellar strike rate of 261.54 for India, after hitting a total of six fours and six sixes. His knock also included four sixes in the final over of the first innings. Ayush Shukla and Mohammad Ghazanfar were the only wicket takers for Hong Kong.