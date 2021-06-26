Hong Kong Women's T20 BHS Vs JJ Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

Bauhinia Stars Women and Jade Jets Women are all set to face each other in the 3rd match of the Hong Kong Women's T20 Premier League on June 27. The 3rd match of the Hong Kong Women's T20 Premier League is set to take place at the Mission Road Ground, Hong Kong, starting from 7:00 a.m. (IST). Here’s the BHS vs JJ live streaming details along with BHS vs JJ prediction, pitch and weather report.

Out of the 3-match T20 series, the Jade Jets Women have won the first 2 matches of the Hong Kong Women’s Premier League. The Jade Jets Women won the first match against the Bauhinia Stars Women by 7 wickets and the second match by 17 runs. Bauhinia Stars Women will be looking to avoid a complete series sweep by defeating the Jade Jets Women in the final match of the series.

BHS vs JJ live streaming details

As per the BHS vs JJ live streaming details, all the matches in the league will be live-streamed on the YouTube Channel and the Facebook page of Hong Kong Cricket. Fans can choose any one of the mediums to watch the BHS vs JJ live scores. The live streaming of the 3rd match will begin from 7:00 a.m. (IST) on June 27.

WPL T20 Game 2 Highlightshttps://t.co/ThpWFohFIN via @YouTube — Cricket Hong Kong (@CricketHK) June 25, 2021

BHS vs JJ weather report

According to accuweather.com, the temperature during the Bauhinia Stars Women vs Jade Jets Women match is expected to be in the range of 32 degree Celsius (highest) and 28 degree Celsius (lowest). There will be a 97 % cloud cover as per the weather report. The humidity is expected to be around 79 % and the weather forecast suggests a cloudy atmosphere with showers.

BHS vs JJ pitch report

As per the BHS vs JJ pitch report, the pitch at the Mission Road Ground is expected to be a balanced one with assistance for both bowlers and batters. However, the batters will not get assistance from the pitch at the start and the players will have to get themselves acquainted with the conditions to score big runs. The captain winning the toss would choose to bowl first.

BHS vs JJ prediction

BHS vs JJ live scores, the Jade Jets Women will be the favourite team to win the match as they have won both the matches against Bauhinia Stars Women in the league. The BHS vs JJ scorecard is expected to see the Jade Jets Women perform well to get ahead in the 3rd match of the series. The BHS vs JJ prediction can see the Jade Jets Women win the upcoming match to claim the series by a sweep.

