Hope Ishant Gets Khel Ratna & Padma Awards One Day: Coach Shravan Kumar

He has been the prime reason, coach, and mentors behind India's spearhead pacer Ishant Sharma making it to the Indian team and being there as nation's most consistent fast bowler for over a decade. And when the 6'5" tall fast bowler has been nominated for Arjuna awards, his 67-year-old coach Shravan Kumar is neither too happy nor totally surprised at his ward finally nominated for the award that he probably deserved long back.

"I am not too excited and I am also not surprised. I ⁰think Ishant has got the Arjuna award at the right time. He has been consistent and has delivered for India. I think he deserves the award. Whether he has got it late, I dont think so. I still feel he has to achieve more before he retires. He can play for India for another 3 to 4 years if he remains fit and stays injury free. I hope he gets Khel Ratna and Padma awards one day," Shravan Kumar told Republic TV right after Sports Ministry officially declared the name of Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardees on Friday.

READ: Leggie Yasir Shah bamboozles Dom Sibley to put England in a spot of bother in 3rd Test

"I am sure he will surpass Zaheer"

Ishant Sharma is close to reaching the dual landmark of taking 300 wickets and playing 100 test matches - a distinction only Kapil Dev as an Indian fast bowler holds. Ishant is expected to overtake Zaheer Khan's to become 2nd most wicket-taking fast bowler after Kapil.

"I am sure he will surpass Zaheer in two series he plays. There is still time. I hope he crosses Kapil one day which is extremely tough but yes not impossible. It's up to him to remain potent and lethal for the next 3 to 4 years. Nothing is out of reach. I believe he is a genuine high-quality fast bowler and a lot remains to be achieved. Despite achieving so much, I will say, he is an underachiever," the veteran coach said.

Shravan Kumar, who is one of the senior-most coaches in Delhi has produced many quality players and his Rohtak Road Academy is well known for producing fast and medium pace bowlers. When asked whether he felt that he deserved to get Dronacharya, Kumar said he is never in that race and losing his sleep over it.

READ: IPL relives MI star Hardik Pandya's explosive 34-ball 91 vs KKR in 2019; watch video