'Hope there is a proper audit': Ex-cricketer demands investigation on WC tickets fiasco

With less than a month remaining before the start of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, the fans' demand to witness the tournament live is reaching an extent. While the process to acquire a ticket for a particular World Cup match is uncomplicated, there are reports spiralling out of the entire country about the inability to attain the ticket even after hours of waiting. Thus, citizens call for transparency in the process.

3 things you need to know

The ICC ODI World Cup is scheduled to begin from October 5, 2023

Team India will start its campaign on 8th October, against Australia

The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter will take place on October 14, 2023

Also Read | South Africa vs Australia live Streaming: How to watch SA vs AUS 2nd ODI in India, US & UK

Tickets are on sale but platforms fail

As the biggest carnival of cricket is stepping inside India after 13 years, the fanatics want the opportunity counted, and get a glimpse of the live cricket as well as their favourite player. There is no discrimination based on any aspect and all the world is welcome to gain access. However, the platforms that are entrusted with discharging the transaction are not functioning in an ideal way. The state of restlessness is making voice on the internet and even ex-cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has also appealed for a better facility.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score

Venkatesh Prasad hopes proper auditing is being done

Prasad took to X, to have a say on the issue and hopes that a proper auditing has taken place regarding the distribution of tickets. He also highlighted that fans' demand need to be assuaged. Here's what he wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

This doesn’t look good. Either the ticket partners are incompetent to handle the ticket and traffic or this is another eyewash in the name of releasing tickets. Hope there is a proper audit and identification of how the tickets are sold and to whom and what platform. Just cannot… https://t.co/CLVI8ofWpM — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 8, 2023

"This doesn’t look good. Either the ticket partners are incompetent to handle the ticket and traffic or this is another eyewash in the name of releasing tickets. Hope there is a proper audit and identification of how the tickets are sold and to whom and what platform. Just cannot take the biggest stakeholders, the fans for a ride with false assurances."