'Hope They Are Not Searching...': Mohammad Kaif Takes A Dig At Australia Ahead Of 2nd Test

Team India handed over a humiliating defeat to Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. No Australian batsman was able to tackle the Indian spin bowlers and their technique to play spin was brutally exposed. Australia had played a lot of mind games before the match as they gave fire to a lot of debates regarding the Indian pitches.

The Australian team also didn't leave any way to prepare against the Indian spin attack. The Australian team management also brought out a bowler from the Ranji Trophy who was just like a duplicate of Ravichandran Ashwin. While Team India shut every debate regarding the pitch by winning the match single handedly and all the cricketing experts criticising the Nagpur have made a u turn from their stand. Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif has come up with a savage dig at Australia.

Taking a dig at Australia, Kaif said Australia are now looking to bring in ‘duplicate’ Jadeja after ‘duplicate Ashwin’. Ravindra Jadeja brutally exposed the Australia batting line up and broke the backbone of their batting, The Saurashtra all rounder made a memorable return to the cricket field by grabbing a 11 wicket haul in the match and also scored a half century while batting.

Kaif said: 'Hope they are not searching for a Jadeja duplicate'

Australia now know the difference between facing duplicate Ashwin and real Ashwin. You can't prepare to face one of all-time great by facing a young first-class player. Hope they not searching for a Jadeja duplicate in Delhi. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 12, 2023

Vaughan said: 'No way back for the Aussies'

No surprise at all that the Aussies got hammered in those conditions .. Most teams get the same treatment against such a good team .. @ashwinravi99 & @imjadeja are as hard a combination to face as any in there own home conditions .. See no way back for the Aussies #INDvsAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 11, 2023

The second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played in New Delhi from 17th February to 21st February