'Hope You Get Well Soon': Harsha Bhogle Prays For Sachin Tendulkar's Well-being

Veteran commentator Harsh Bhogle has come forward and wished cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, speedy recovery as he has been hospitalised days after being tested positive for novel Coronavirus.

On March 27, Tendulkar had revealed that he has been tested positive. The cricketer was tested positive with mild symptoms and therefore he was placed under home quarantine. Sachin's family, however, was tested negative.

'Hope you get well soon': Harsha Bhogle

Earlier on Friday, the Master Blaster had taken to his official Twitter handle and thanked all his fans as well as well-wishers for their prayers after which the Little Master confirmed that he has been hospitalised as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice. Furthermore, the batting maestro added that he hopes to get back home in a few days and then urged everyone to stay safe as well as take good care of themselves.

Sachin Tendulkar concluded by wishing all Indians and his team-mates on the 10th anniversary of Team India's epic World Cup triumph in 2011.

As soon as Tendulkar's tweet came to Bhogle's notice, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' came forward and wished for the former's speedy recovery as he hoped Sachin to get well soon. The versatile cricket pundit then mentioned that he is looking forward to seeing the 2011 World Cup winner strong and fit again.

Hope you get well soon. Look forward to seeing you strong and fit again. https://t.co/IIPABnDNDC — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 2, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar tested COVID-19 positive

The batting maestro had taken to his social media accounts last week to confirm that he tested positive for coronavirus. The ex-India captain had mentioned that he tested positive following mild symptoms. The 47-year-old had also mentioned that all the other members of his home had tested negative. The player was under home quarantine, wherein he was following all the protocols recommended by his doctors.

Following Tendulkar, former all-rounder Yusuf Pathan and his younger brother Irfan Pathan also tested positive for COVID-19. It is to be noted that all were part of the India Legends during the Road Safety World Series in which Tendulkar's squad clinched the title in the final and defeated Sri Lanka Legends.

