'Hopefully Rohit Sharma & Rahul Dravid Can Take Indian Cricket Forward': Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir is hopeful that India's drought to an ICC trophy can come to an end during new head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure. Team India haven't won a major ICC tournament ever since lifting the 2013 Champions Trophy in England under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the dead rubber between India and Namibia, which also will be Virat Kohli's last match as India's T20I captain, Gautham Gambhir said that with Rohit Sharma, the most successful IPL captain likely to be appointed as the national team captain and combined with Rahul Dravid at the helm of affairs, Team India can better their performances and soon win an ICC event.

"Looking forward to it (Dravid's tenure as coach). India will have a new captain as well and I hope Rohit Sharma gets it because of 5 IPL titles, what more do you want from someone? The most successful captain in the history of the IPL and hopefully he and Rahul Dravid can take Indian cricket forward. Probably can win an ICC tournament as well. It's been a long time now, it's been 14-15 years we haven't won a T20 tournament," Gambhir was heard saying.

India has the ability to play fearless cricket says Gautam Gambhir

He further went on to add that he will want to see Dravid-Rohit plan on rethinking the way team India's way of playing in the shortest format of the game and create a robust plan that enables them to play a similar brand of cricket to that of team England "Hopefully, Rohit and Rahul can take Indian cricket forward and probably can create a template, the way they want to go about in the T20 format. I hope they go about it the way England goes because you have got the ability to do it."

Gambhir further pointed out that India does have the firepower to play fearless cricket with the kind of players they have "Sometimes if you ask a team like New Zealand to do it, they might not be able to do it because they have not got enough firepower but with people like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, they have the ability to be fearless," he added.

(Image: PTI)