'How Can David Warner Never Lead Australia, But Steve Smith Can?': Shane Warne

Legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne slammed Cricket Australia for permitting Steve Smith to return to a leadership position considering his track record as the captain of the side. Smith was announced as the vice-captain of the Test squad ahead of the upcoming Ashes, three years after he was involved in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in 2018 that led to him being banned from international cricket for 12 months.

Warne questioned Cricket Australia's decision on giving the 32-year old another leadership position over David Warner, who perhaps has one of the 'best cricket brains.'

Shane Warne slams Cricket Australia over Steve Smith decision

While speaking to foxsports.com.au, Shane Warne said, "They won’t make Steve Smith captain, they can't do that, I wouldn’t have thought they'll do that. I don’t agree with him being vice-captain, I just don't agree with that. I think how can a captain on his watch let Sandpaper Gate happen and a player like David Warner, who has got the best cricket brain, suddenly never be able to be a leader but the captain, where it happened on his watch, is allowed to become the vice-captain. It doesn't make any sense to me whatsoever."

The former Australian team leg-spinner then added how he has no problems with people committing mistakes, as he has made several in the past, but had an issue with people being rewarded with leadership positions after making such blunders. He insisted that their second chance at most must be the opportunity to get to play again. Warne said,