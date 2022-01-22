'How Can I Play With Patience': Rishabh Pant Admits To 'discussions' On His Shot Selection

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has admitted to having discussions with team management regarding his shot selection. Pant, who smashed 85 runs in the second ODI against South Africa, has revealed that he and the team management have always had "good" discussions about how he can bat with patience and in accordance with the scenario. Pant has been chastised for his dreadful strokes and for often handing out his wickets cheaply to the opposition, especially when the matches are on the line.

When asked about the issue, Pant admitted to having discussions with the coaches and support staff about where he can improve and how he can continue batting in crucial parts of games.

"There are always positive discussions around what I can do as an individual. All of the strokes are there, but how can I play with patience and in accordance with the situation is what we discuss. Following such discussions, we practice and then try to implement what we've learned in matches," Pant said at the post-match press conference on Friday.

India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI

As far as the match is concerned, India lost by 7 wickets with 11 balls remaining. South Africa chased down the target of 288 runs with a lot of ease and comfort. Earlier in the game, India won the toss and elected to bat first. Following a 63-run partnership between KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, India lost its first wicket as the latter was dismissed for 29 runs by Aiden Markram. Virat Kohli was removed for a duck by Keshav Maharaj the following over.

Rahul along with Pant forged a crucial 110-run partnership before departing for a score of 55 runs. Pant followed his skipper and was dismissed in the next over for a well-made 85 runs. Shreyas Iyer was once again dismissed for a cheap score of 11 runs. Venkatesh Iyer scored 22 off 33 balls before he was sent back to the pavilion by Andile Pehlukwayo. Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten for India at scores of 40 and 25 runs, respectively.

In reply, South Africa scored 288/3 in 48.1 overs. Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan forged a solid opening partnership of 132 runs before the former was trapped LBW by Thakur for 78 runs. Malan was then dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 91 runs, at which point the match had already tilted in South Africa's favour. Temba Bavuma scored 35 off 36 balls before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Markram and Rassie van der Dussen scored the remaining runs to help their team finish on the winning side. De Kock was awarded the player of the match trophy.

Image: AP