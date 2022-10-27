How Complexion Of Indian Women's Cricket Has Changed Completely Since 2013?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) brought about a landmark change on October 27 as they announced equal match fees for both its centrally-contracted female and male players. The decision was rolled out with the intention to promote gender equality in the country's leading sport. Following this historic change, here is a look at how the complexion of Indian women's cricket has changed completely since 2013.

Indian women's cricket team's staggering improvement since 2013

Since 2013, the Indian women's cricket team has witnessed a remarkable improvement in their performances in ICC World Cups. From finishing last in the group stages in the 2013 edition at home, the women in blue finished a remarkable second in the 2017 edition in England, losing only to eventual champions Australia. Meanwhile, in the 2022 edition of the World Cup, the Indian women's cricket team finished fifth in the group stage and narrowly missed out on the semi-finals.

However, that disappointment did not stop them from putting up an outstanding performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, where cricket was introduced for the first time. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team won the silver medal by finishing runners-up to Australia. Shortly after the CWG success, the Indian women's team also lifted the Asia Cup title by defeating Sri Lanka in the finals.

Amid the astounding rise of the Indian women's cricket team over the past years, the BCCI made a historic decision on Thursday by announcing equal pay for both men and women cricketers.

Speaking of the decision, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, "I'm pleased to announce BCCI's first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted women cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in cricket."

While elaborating on the updated pay, Shah added, "Women cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support."

The move has received wide appreciation from the cricketing fraternity, with several of them reacting to the news via tweets.

Truly a red letter day for Women’s Cricket in India with pay parity announced for women and men. Thank you @BCCI and @JayShah — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) October 27, 2022

Cricket has been an equalizer in many ways. This is a welcome step towards gender equality in the game and erasing discrimination from the sport. 👏🏻



Very happy with the decision taken by @BCCI and brilliant to see India paving the way forward. @JayShah — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2022

What amazing news for Women's cricket in India 👏👏 https://t.co/Mn4shzF05r — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) October 27, 2022

Kudos to @BCCI and @JayShah Pay equity for all contracted Men and Women cricketers is a praise worthy decision and a significant step forward. I am sure our @BCCIWomen cricketers will be encouraged by this move👍 https://t.co/T5x8LIsA3H — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 27, 2022