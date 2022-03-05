How Current Australian Stars Reacted To Shane Warne's Demise; Maxwell Breaks Down In Tears

Former Australian spin legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday at aged 52. Warne is believed to have suffered from a heart attack, which reportedly happened at his villa in Thailand. Warne was found unresponsive at his place and despite the efforts of the medical staff, he couldn't be revived and was pronounced dead. After the news broke out, many people from the cricketing world paid their tributes to the legendary bowler.

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell broke down in tears while discussing Warne's demise in an interview on Saturday morning (Australian time). Maxwell, while speaking to Triple M radio, described Warne as someone with "immeasurable knowledge" of the game. Maxwell recalled how he was lucky enough to play his second-ever grade game against Warne. Maxwell said he was fortunate to play with Warne at the Melbourne Stars, where they became friends off the field.

“He was a pretty life-loving person. You’d be hard pressed to find a more caring, loyal, generous person than him. He gave his time to pretty much every cricketer that came through. He saw every leg spinner that was playing international cricket, state cricket when he was commentating, he’d be out there helping them out," Maxwell said.

"He was (fun to be around). Even just to talk to him about normal stuff, he was just so knowledgeable and so caring and friendly. When myself and Finchy (Aaron Finch) started playing poker with him and going around to his house, being openly invited to just have these nice chats with him, we’d always make an effort to turn up early so we could talk about other stuff. He was just so giving with his time and more than happy to give back," Maxwell added.

"I went around and saw Finchy this morning … I only woke up to the news this morning. It’s been a tough morning. I just want to send my whole love to (Shane’s family)," Maxwell concluded.

Australian players react to Warne's demise

Apart from Maxwell, several other players from the current Australian side reacted to Warne's demise. Amongst those who paid their tributes on social media are Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne.

💔 and shocked…absolutely shattered that we have lost one of the great sportsman and friends! The impact you had runs a lot deeper than cricket. You will be forever missed King! — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) March 4, 2022

Hard to fathom. We all idolised Warnie growing up for his showmanship, will to win from any position and his incredible skill. Players all over the world owe him so much for what he has brought to cricket. He had a huge affect on all he met. He transcended cricket.



RIP King pic.twitter.com/614NRwq4wm — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) March 4, 2022

Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed https://t.co/gduLY9bIwg — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 4, 2022

Shocked and saddened at the news. Warnie did so much for the game of cricket, and will be forever remembered for everything he did not only on the field but off it too. Rest In Peace 👑 pic.twitter.com/jyqMYw9klT — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 5, 2022



Image: AP