Last Updated:

How Current Australian Stars Reacted To Shane Warne's Demise; Maxwell Breaks Down In Tears

Shane Warne passed away on Friday at aged 52. Warne is believed to have suffered from a heart attack, which reportedly happened at his villa in Thailand.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Shane Warne, Shane Warne passes away, Shane Warne dead, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Shane Warne demise, David Warner on Shane Warne's demise, Smith

Image: AP


Former Australian spin legend Shane Warne passed away on Friday at aged 52. Warne is believed to have suffered from a heart attack, which reportedly happened at his villa in Thailand. Warne was found unresponsive at his place and despite the efforts of the medical staff, he couldn't be revived and was pronounced dead. After the news broke out, many people from the cricketing world paid their tributes to the legendary bowler. 

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell broke down in tears while discussing Warne's demise in an interview on Saturday morning (Australian time). Maxwell, while speaking to Triple M radio, described Warne as someone with "immeasurable knowledge" of the game. Maxwell recalled how he was lucky enough to play his second-ever grade game against Warne. Maxwell said he was fortunate to play with Warne at the Melbourne Stars, where they became friends off the field. 

“He was a pretty life-loving person. You’d be hard pressed to find a more caring, loyal, generous person than him. He gave his time to pretty much every cricketer that came through. He saw every leg spinner that was playing international cricket, state cricket when he was commentating, he’d be out there helping them out," Maxwell said. 

READ | How to watch documentary 'Shane' based on Shane Warne's life online?

"He was (fun to be around). Even just to talk to him about normal stuff, he was just so knowledgeable and so caring and friendly. When myself and Finchy (Aaron Finch) started playing poker with him and going around to his house, being openly invited to just have these nice chats with him, we’d always make an effort to turn up early so we could talk about other stuff. He was just so giving with his time and more than happy to give back," Maxwell added. 

READ | Shane Warne was following son Jackson's footsteps in attaining fitness goals before death

"I went around and saw Finchy this morning … I only woke up to the news this morning. It’s been a tough morning. I just want to send my whole love to (Shane’s family)," Maxwell concluded. 

READ | Shane Warne no more: When ace Aus spinner admitted he couldn't wait to become a granddad

Australian players react to Warne's demise

Apart from Maxwell, several other players from the current Australian side reacted to Warne's demise. Amongst those who paid their tributes on social media are Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne. 

READ | Shane Warne no more: RR pay tribute to captain who won them IPL in 2008; 'Our first Royal'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)


Image: AP

Tags: Shane Warne, Shane Warne passes away, Shane Warne dead
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com