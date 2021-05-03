How Did Varun Chakravarthy Get COVID-19? KKR Spinner's Unfortunate Dilemma Revealed

In a big development, the upcoming Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash of the ongoing Indian Premier League was postponed as two members from the KKR squad tested positive for the COVID-19. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had assured of enforcing stringent SOPs and protocols for the cash-rich league this year, considering the coronavirus situation in India. However, the deadly virus has managed to seep into the IPL 2021 bio-bubble, making it a major point of concern for the involved stakeholders. But how did Varun Chakravarthy get Covid despite the bio-bubble? Let's assess the possibilities.

Varun Chakravarthy health update

The Kolkata Knight Riders' mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus according to the latest reports. Along with Chakravarthy, Kolkata pacer Sandeep Warrier has also contracted the virus. The BCCI recently provided fans with the latest Varun Chakravarthy health update through an official release. The cricketing board mentioned that the two KKR players have tested positive for Covid and also affirmed that all the other members of the squad have tested negative.

The latest reports suggest that the KKR pace bowling spearhead Pat Cummins has also self-isolated himself after the Varun Chakravarthy covid news broke out. It is worth mentioning that the Sydney Morning Herald had recently mentioned that Pat Cummins was unwell. As a precautionary measure, the Australian international has gone into self-isolation.

How did Varun Chakravarthy get Covid?

There were no coronavirus cases inside the IPL 2021 bio-bubble thus far. The Varun Chakravarthy Covid report came in as a surprise for many fans as they wondered how the player contracted the virus despite BCCI's stringent SOPs. According to ESPNcricinfo, the 29-year-old had recently stepped out of the bio-secure environment for a neceesary shoulder scan. There is a possibility that the cricketer could have been exposed to the virus during that period.

KKR vs RCB postponed

The upcoming KKR vs RCB match had to be postponed after the two KKR players tested positive for COVID-19. The latest development could jeopardize KKR's upcoming matches as well, considering the fact the other franchises would be wary of playing against the COVID-hit side. The recent proceedings have also put the IPL 2021 bio-bubble under the scanner and the participating players would also be highly concerned regarding its potency as the bubble has failed to escape from the Covid scare. The Indian Premier League announced the KKR vs RCB postponed news on Monday afternoon.

