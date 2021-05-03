How Did Virat Kohli Help For COVID? Fans Curious About RCB Captain's Financial Support

During the ongoing IPL 2021 season, India is battling with the second wave of the coronavirus which has gripped the nation with an oxygen shortage crisis. During this time, members of the cricketing world are trying their best to extend their support and spread awareness across India. Virat Kohli along with the Royal Challengers Bangalore has undertaken an initiative to help in the Covid crisis. Here's a look at, "How did Virat Kohli help for Covid crisis?"

How did Virat Kohli help for Covid crisis?

Virat Kohli, in a video, said that the RCB team 2021 had focused discussions on how to extend their help to the frontline workers. He informed that the team has identified key areas where help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and they will be making a financial contribution towards the same. The team will be also be wearing blue jerseys in one of their matches to pay tribute to the frontline workers. This jersey will later be signed and auctioned to raise money to support the healthcare infrastructure.

RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this. pic.twitter.com/jS5ndZR8dt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2021

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will also be sharing details of their upcoming initiative to provide support in the ongoing situation, about which Anushka Sharma had hinted on her Instagram account. In the early phase of 2020, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had made donations to the PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Although the amount wasn’t disclosed, it is estimated to be around INR 3 crores as per various reports back then.

Cricketers donation for Covid-19

Cricketers are coming forward to donate after the Pat Cummins donation. The cricketers donation for Covid-19 include players like Sheldon Jackson, Nicholas Pooran and Jaydev Unadkat donating part of their IPL salaries to fight the ongoing crisis. While Shikhar Dhawan has donated INR 20 lakh and all his man of the match prize monies for buying oxygen cylinders, the Pandya brothers have donated 200 oxygen concentrators. IPL commentator Akash Chopra has also contributed to the Gautam Gambhir Foundation.

MSD donation for Covid-19

The MSD donation for Covid-19 has seen the CSK captain donate INR 1 lakh to a Pune-based NGO called Mukul Madhav. The NGO reportedly had a target of â‚¹12.5 lakh as donations for charitable activities in healthcare, social welfare and the education sector. The donation by MS Dhoni helped fulfil the target.

Pat Cummins joined the effort to make a difference when the Australian cricketer donated approximately INR 37.3 lakh to the PM Cares Fund, particularly to help in providing oxygen supplies for hospitals across India. Brett Lee also showed his generosity after getting inspired by the Pat Cummins donation to PM Cares Fund. Brett Lee has decided to donate 1 Bitcoin to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity which makes the Brett Lee donation nearly $12,500 AUD

Virat Kohli net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Virat Kohli net worth is estimated to be around INR 688 crore. A major part of his net worth comes from his business investments and endorsements. Virat Kohli also earns an annual salary of INR 7 crore after being in the A+ Grade category of the BCCI players list. Virat Kohli earns INR 17 crore alone from his IPL contract with the RCB, making him the highest-paid cricketer in the league overall.

Image Source: BCCI

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the above figures.