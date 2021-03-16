How Do Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Spend Time With Children In Ahmedabad? Details Disclosed

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to incorporate significant changes in order to ensure the safety of the players and the officials. However, the concept of staying confined in a bio-bubble has proved to be an additional challenge for professional cricketers considering their jam-packed schedule. This has led to many players traveling with their families and children for their matches, and it is refreshing to see the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) keeping that in mind.

India vs England: BCCI dedicates a special zone for kids in the team hotel

According to the information provided to Republic World by a source within the team hotel, a special zone has been dedicated where kids can spend their time while staying in the bio-bubble. The area designated for the kids' zone is near the poolside, and it consists of a number of toys and equipment to play with. The area consists of the following things -

Metal bicycles and one Toy car

Tool Table with five chairs

Aiming Game with rings

Balancing Snake

Two slides with Lego base and stairs

Feed the animals with balls

Small baby ball pool

Lego table

Swing

Several notable players are stationed at their Ahmedabad hotel, including captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, who have the company of their wives and daughters. Along with the skipper and Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya also is traveling with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. While living in an environment with such stringent protocols is undoubtedly tough for the players and their families, BCCI's seems to have taken a step in the right direction by assigning a designated area where the players can unwind with their kids. In the Test team, even the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin have daughters as well.

India vs England 3rd T20I

The visitors England had an ideal start to their campaign as they claimed an important win in the opening contest of the series. However, the Indian team have a stunning comeback by winning the next fixture to level the series. The two teams will lock horns again at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, March 16 from 7:00 PM (IST). While the first two white-ball matches had spectators cheering for their favourite teams, the remaining encounters will be played behind closed doors considering the coronavirus situation in the city.

Hardik Pandya son

R Ashwin wife: Prithi Ashwin's special Tweet for R Ashwin after the Test series

â¤ï¸ now break the bubbbubble and come home already. @ashwinravi99 pic.twitter.com/Lb09OOLOSe — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) March 6, 2021

Image source: Hardik Pandya Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.