How Do Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Spend Time With Children In Ahmedabad? Details Disclosed

While Virat Kohli and co. are stationed in Ahmedabad with their families and kids, the BCCI has paid special attention to ensure the kids have a gala time.

Aditya Desai
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to incorporate significant changes in order to ensure the safety of the players and the officials. However, the concept of staying confined in a bio-bubble has proved to be an additional challenge for professional cricketers considering their jam-packed schedule. This has led to many players traveling with their families and children for their matches, and it is refreshing to see the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) keeping that in mind. 

India vs England: BCCI dedicates a special zone for kids in the team hotel 

According to the information provided to Republic World by a source within the team hotel, a special zone has been dedicated where kids can spend their time while staying in the bio-bubble. The area designated for the kids' zone is near the poolside, and it consists of a number of toys and equipment to play with. The area consists of the following things - 

  • Metal bicycles and one Toy car 
  • Tool Table with five chairs
  • Aiming Game with rings
  • Balancing Snake
  • Two slides with Lego base and stairs
  • Feed the animals with balls
  • Small baby ball pool
  • Lego table
  • Swing 

Several notable players are stationed at their Ahmedabad hotel, including captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, who have the company of their wives and daughters. Along with the skipper and Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya also is traveling with his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya. While living in an environment with such stringent protocols is undoubtedly tough for the players and their families, BCCI's seems to have taken a step in the right direction by assigning a designated area where the players can unwind with their kids. In the Test team, even the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and R Ashwin have daughters as well.

India vs England 3rd T20I 

The visitors England had an ideal start to their campaign as they claimed an important win in the opening contest of the series. However, the Indian team have a stunning comeback by winning the next fixture to level the series. The two teams will lock horns again at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, March 16 from 7:00 PM (IST). While the first two white-ball matches had spectators cheering for their favourite teams, the remaining encounters will be played behind closed doors considering the coronavirus situation in the city. 

