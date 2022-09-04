How Does Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table Look Like Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Duel?

The group stage of Asia Cup 2022 came to a close on Friday night with Pakistan thrashing Hong Kong in the final match. India and Pakistan qualified for the Asia Cup Super 4 from Group A, while Afghanistan and Sri Lanka qualified from Group B. The Asia Cup Super 4 stage of the tournament will see all four teams playing against each other in the round-robin format.

The top two teams will enter the final to be played on September 11 in Dubai. The Asia Cup Super 4 kicked off on Saturday with Sri Lanka beating Afghanistan by 4 wickets. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match is scheduled to be played on Sunday and we take a look at the Super 4 points table ahead of the high-octane clash.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table: Sri Lanka on top, all eyes on IND vs PAK

Sri Lanka after their win over Afghanistan on Saturday is currently leading the Asia Cup Super 4 points table. The Lankan Lions not only pocked two points but also have a net run rate of 0.589. Afghanistan after losing their first match of the tournament currently have a run rate of net run rate of -0.589.

Team Matches Win Loss Points NRR Sri lanka 1 1 0 2 0.589 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -0.589 India 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0

India vs Pakistan Super 4 match preview

After a thrilling first-round match during the group stage, both India and Pakistan are set for second-round match during the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage. The last meeting between both the teams went down until the final over and it was Hardik Pandya who steered Team India to victory with a match-winning six with only three balls to spare.

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored crucial 35 runs in the last match, will not be a part of the tournament after being ruled out due to injury. While Jadeja's injury comes as a huge blow, Virat Kohli's return to form is a huge relief and Team India will hope to exploit his batting abilities in what is a crucial fixture against the neighbours.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four-wicket spell broke the backbone of Pakistan's batting lineup in the previous group stage match. He will once again have the reponsibility to deliver in this high-profile encounter. Meanwhile, Pakistan will carry the momentum from their record-breaking win over Hong Kong in the last league stage match which helped them to qualify for Asia Cup Super 4 stage. Shadab Khan and Mohamad Nawaz run rampant on the Hong Kong batting order and will look to do the same against India.