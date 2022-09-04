Last Updated:

How Does Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Points Table Look Like Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Duel?

The Asia Cup Super 4 leg kicked off on Saturday with Sri Lanka handing Afghanistan their first loss of Asia Cup 2022. The Lankan Lions won by four wickets.

Asia Cup 2022

The group stage of Asia Cup 2022 came to a close on Friday night with Pakistan thrashing Hong Kong in the final match. India and Pakistan qualified for the Asia Cup Super 4 from Group A, while Afghanistan and Sri Lanka qualified from Group B. The Asia Cup Super 4 stage of the tournament will see all four teams playing against each other in the round-robin format.

The top two teams will enter the final to be played on September 11 in Dubai. The Asia Cup Super 4 kicked off on Saturday with Sri Lanka beating Afghanistan by 4 wickets. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match is scheduled to be played on Sunday and we take a look at the Super 4 points table ahead of the high-octane clash.

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 points table: Sri Lanka on top, all eyes on IND vs PAK

Sri Lanka after their win over Afghanistan on Saturday is currently leading the Asia Cup Super 4 points table. The Lankan Lions not only pocked two points but also have a net run rate of 0.589. Afghanistan after losing their first match of the tournament currently have a run rate of net run rate of -0.589.

Team Matches Win Loss Points NRR
Sri lanka 1 1 0 2

0.589
Afghanistan 1 0 1 0

-0.589
India 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0

India vs Pakistan Super 4 match preview

After a thrilling first-round match during the group stage, both India and Pakistan are set for second-round match during the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage. The last meeting between both the teams went down until the final over and it was Hardik Pandya who steered Team India to victory with a match-winning six with only three balls to spare. 

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored crucial 35 runs in the last match, will not be a part of the tournament after being ruled out due to injury. While Jadeja's injury comes as a huge blow, Virat Kohli's return to form is a huge relief and Team India will hope to exploit his batting abilities in what is a crucial fixture against the neighbours.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four-wicket spell broke the backbone of Pakistan's batting lineup in the previous group stage match. He will once again have the reponsibility to deliver in this high-profile encounter. Meanwhile, Pakistan will carry the momentum from their record-breaking win over Hong Kong in the last league stage match which helped them to qualify for Asia Cup Super 4 stage. Shadab Khan and Mohamad Nawaz run rampant on the Hong Kong batting order and will look to do the same against India.

