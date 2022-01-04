'How Does He Do It': Twitter In Awe As 'Lord' Shardul Turns 2nd SA Test In India's Favour

Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur headlined the first session of the Day 2 of India vs South Africa second Test match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg by picking up three wickets for India. The day’s play went into lunch on Tuesday with the Proteas at 102/4 after 44.4 overs in their first batting innings, after starting the day on 35/1. Thakur dismissed the Proteas skipper Dean Elgar as his first scalp of the day, followed by the wickets of Kegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen.

Day 2 Lunch



Three BIG wickets for @imShard in the morning session as South Africa go into Lunch with 102/4 on the board.



Trail #TeamIndia (202) by 100 runs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/qcQcovZ41s #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/1oYxSvwMZ1 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2022



Shardul Thakur's triple strike-

Shardul’s contribution in the first session of Day 2 was much needed for India as skipper Elgar was dismissed on the individual score of 28 runs off 120 balls, while Petersen scored 62 runs off 118 balls before walking back. Meanwhile, Thakur removed van der Dussen on the score of one run before the lunch was called. He finished the session with the figures of 3/8 after bowling 4.5 overs, which left the cricket fans in awe of his stellar show.

How did the Internet react to Shardul Thakur's triple strike?

Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their views and wondered how Shardul manages to come up with such performances over and over again. A fan mentioned that Thakur steps up every time India needs a breakthrough with the bat or ball, while another fan said that the whole world tries to beat Shardul in Test cricket. At the same time, another fan jokingly said that Thakur gave an hour to the other bowlers to take wickets and he stepped up himself to do the same when no one else did.

How many times, when India needs some breakthrough with bat or ball... He delivers #SAvIND — Jason SA (@jason_asir) January 4, 2022

Whole world try to beat lord thakur in test — Nobody (@Itsnobody63) January 4, 2022

Lord been Lord.. giving one hour chance to other bowlers to take wickets



Koi nahi le paaya toh khud hi le liya 😎

Lord Shardul Thakur ki jai ho#INDvsSA — ᴠɪɴᴀʏ (@vinayG__) January 4, 2022

Another fan mentioned that everyone was predicting South Africa’s score before, but following the damage by Thakur, all predictions seem to be in danger. Meanwhile, India earlier scored 202 runs in total in the first innings of the match, courtesy of a half-century by skipper KL Rahul and a knock of 46 runs by R Ashwin. In the second innings of the match, Shardul and Mohammed Shami have accounted for three and one wickets respectively for India, as Proteas vice-captain Temba Bavuma finds himself out in the middle.

South Africa was in better position and everyone could predict their score, but after huge damage from Lord Shardul Thakur evryone' s prediction is in danger😅. — Nikhil Vaidya 🇮🇳 (@ImNIKDYA) January 4, 2022

Lunch on day two in Johannesburg 🍲



Shardul Thakur's triple strike puts India in charge.



Watch #SAvIND live on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 | https://t.co/WrcdXe7WLU pic.twitter.com/FDMB1kTD3p — ICC (@ICC) January 4, 2022

South Africa Live score

However, the Proteas stand at 110/4 after 48 overs of play, with Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne currently at the crease.

(Instagram Image: @indiancricketteam)