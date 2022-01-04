Last Updated:

'How Does He Do It': Twitter In Awe As 'Lord' Shardul Turns 2nd SA Test In India's Favour

Shardul Thakur dismissed three Proteas batters in the first session of Day 2 of the IND vs SA, second Test match at Johannesburg and left fans in awe of him.

India vs South Africa

Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur headlined the first session of the Day 2 of India vs South Africa second Test match at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg by picking up three wickets for India. The day’s play went into lunch on Tuesday with the Proteas at 102/4 after 44.4 overs in their first batting innings, after starting the day on 35/1. Thakur dismissed the Proteas skipper Dean Elgar as his first scalp of the day, followed by the wickets of Kegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen.


Shardul Thakur's triple strike-

Shardul’s contribution in the first session of Day 2 was much needed for India as skipper Elgar was dismissed on the individual score of 28 runs off 120 balls, while Petersen scored 62 runs off 118 balls before walking back. Meanwhile, Thakur removed van der Dussen on the score of one run before the lunch was called. He finished the session with the figures of 3/8 after bowling 4.5 overs, which left the cricket fans in awe of his stellar show.

How did the Internet react to Shardul Thakur's triple strike?

Indian cricket fans took to Twitter to express their views and wondered how Shardul manages to come up with such performances over and over again. A fan mentioned that Thakur steps up every time India needs a breakthrough with the bat or ball, while another fan said that the whole world tries to beat Shardul in Test cricket. At the same time, another fan jokingly said that Thakur gave an hour to the other bowlers to take wickets and he stepped up himself to do the same when no one else did.

Another fan mentioned that everyone was predicting South Africa’s score before, but following the damage by Thakur, all predictions seem to be in danger. Meanwhile, India earlier scored 202 runs in total in the first innings of the match, courtesy of a half-century by skipper KL Rahul and a knock of 46 runs by R Ashwin. In the second innings of the match, Shardul and Mohammed Shami have accounted for three and one wickets respectively for India, as Proteas vice-captain Temba Bavuma finds himself out in the middle.

South Africa Live score

However, the Proteas stand at 110/4 after 48 overs of play, with Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne currently at the crease.

