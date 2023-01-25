How Does It Feel To Enter A Dressing Room With Your Name On It? Gill Asks Rahul Dravid

Indian opener Shubman Gill had a phenomenal ODI series against New Zealand and he became the highest run scorer of the series by scoring 360 runs from three matches. He also equaled Pakistan captain Babar Azam's record of hitting most runs in a three match One Day series.

India head coach Rahul Dravid has monitored Shubman Gill from his under nineteen days. He was the head coach of the Prithvi Shaw led under nineteen team which won the U-19 world cup in 2018. Shubman was also the leading run scorer in that tournament as he scored at an average of over hundred in that tournament.

After Team India's convincing win over New Zealand in the third ODI, Shubman and Dravid came forward for a chat. The BCCI posted a short chat on their website.

'It's a privilege to play this sport in this country'

Shubman asked Dravid "On how it feels to enter a dressing room with your name written on it?. Dravid answered, "It feels good. You're grateful for all the love I've received over the years from so many people. It's a privilege to play this sport in this country. The love you receive is phenomenal and I was lucky to have the talent to play cricket and was able to do it for a long time.

"I also feel a bit embarrassed at times as well. But you do feel very grateful", Dravid added.

Team India whitewashed New Zealand in the three match One Day series after winning the third One Day International convincingly by 90 runs at Indore. After being asked to bat first by the visitors Team India posted a mammoth 385/9 batting first. Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave Team India an explosive start and put a massive 212 run partnership which lead the foundation of Team India's mammoth score.

Chasing the mammoth target of 386 New Zealand lost Finn Allen in the first over after which the kiwi batsman started to go after the Indian bowlers. Devon scored a much needed century but as soon as he got out the New Zealand batting fell like a deck of cards.

Team registered a 90 run victory and whitewashed New Zealand in the three match series. Team India also became the number ranked ODI team in the ICC One Day Team Rankings.