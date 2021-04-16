How Does MS Dhoni Feel To Have Played 200 Matches For CSK? Captain Cool Responds

Chennai Super Kings on Friday registered their first win in the IPL 2021 as they defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets. The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings encounter also witnessed MS Dhoni achieving a special milestone. MS Dhoni played his 200th game for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when he took to the field against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in match eight of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni became the only player to achieve this milestone in IPL history.

During the post-match presentation, Dhoni was asked how does he feel about playing the 200th match for the Chennai Super Kings. Then 'Captain Cool' smilingly said, "Makes me feel very old. Been a very long journey. Different conditions, countries, a very interesting journey. I think 2011 was the last time we were happy with the Chennai wicket. After that however hard the groundsmen tried, we were not happy with the wicket. Especially after relaying, the ball doesn't come on to the bat nicely. Difficult to play big shots. Here (in Wankhede) we have a very good pitch. Movement off the seam, bounce, and runs. Not swinging a lot, maybe something to do with the ball. So when there's no dew it seams for an extended period," said MS Dhoni.

'Deepak Chahar has developed as a death overs bowler too': MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni also praised Deepak Chahar, who achieved his career-best figure by giving away just 13 runs in 4 overs and taking 4 wickets. It was Chahar's spell that broke the backbone of the Punjab Kings' batting lineup. MS Dhoni said, "Chahar is somebody who has developed as a death overs bowler too. If I'm looking to attack and there is a movement, I try to bowl him out because he gets more out of the pitch. As a bowling unit, we have more resources. I was looking to attack, so bowled his four overs and it helps in becoming fit because to bowl 4 successive overs you need to be fit. "

Deepak Chahar gets Player of the Match

For his brilliant bowling, Deepak Chahar was chosen as the player of the match. During the presentation, Deepak Chahar said, "I think I enjoyed Mayank's wicket the most - a dream ball for a bowler to swing and hit top of off stump. You want to pitch it close to the middle and then move to hit top of off. First over, when the catch went to Ruturaj, it was a quick one, only Jaddu could've taken that so I was like he should've been there. He's one of the best in the world, has taken so many catches off my bowling. I want 11 Jaddus on the field."

During the match against PBKS, Ravindra Jadeja was a live wire and also took a flying catch to dismiss Chris Gayle. Not only this Jadeja also pulled out a brilliant run-out of in-form KL Rahul.

