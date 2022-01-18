How England Team's 'drinking Culture' Could Put Coach Chris Silverwood's Fate In Jeopardy?

The England cricket team suffered one of their most humiliating defeats when they lost the fifth Australia vs England Ashes 2021 Test match by 146 runs. They lost the coveted series triumph 4-0 while not performing up to the expectations of the fans. England head coach Chris Silverwood has come under heavy criticism for the team's performances after the final Test and his role as head coach is also in jeopardy.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, there was a 'drinking culture' in the Joe Root-led team during the Ashes 2021 series. The report stated that it was not only the players but also the coaches who were indulged in binge drinking. Given the bio-bubble conditions and restrictions, alcohol was made readily available than usual provided the England cricket team has spent a lot of time in bio bubbles. A decision over Silverwood's future will be made soon by the ECB.

Australia vs England: Chris Silverwood says he's not afraid 'to show his teeth'

Silverwood reflected on the situation the team is in and said he should have been more aggressive with the players. While he admitted to 'growling' at the players a few times during the Ashes, he contemplated if he should do it more. Australia defeated England 4-0 in the Ashes and the decision regarding Silverwood's future now lies with the ECB.

"I'm not scared of showing my teeth," said Silverwood, adding, "Especially with the situation we've been living in, I try to work through things with them, rather than shout at them or growl at them. I have growled at them a couple of times on this trip. I'm not afraid to show my teeth, but you sometimes wonder in hindsight whether I should do it more. But then does it make it less effective?"

The England head coach also said that he understands that the job comes with criticism and that he wants to carry on but the decision is not up to him but rather the ECB. "I accept the job I'm in comes with that level of criticism and the uncertainty as well," Chris Silverwood told reporters in Hobart. "Until I'm told differently I'll start planning for the West Indies. I want to carry on but there are decisions above that will be made. My job is going to be under scrutiny. There will be a review when we get home and part and parcel of that will be my job," he added.

