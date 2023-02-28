How India Vs Australia Series Led To Cancellation Of 'Pink Ball' Match In Irani Cup 2023

Madhya Pradesh is all set to lock horns against the Rest of India in the 2023 edition of the Irani Cup starting March 1. Madhya Pradesh won the Ranji Trophy in 2021-22 and hence qualified to play in the BCCI's coveted domestic first-class event, which takes place every year after the end of the regular red-ball season. Indore's Holkar Stadium was due to host the Irani Cup 2023 from March 1 to 5 but due to the shifting of the 3rd Test between India and Australia to the venue, the tournament was moved to Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior.

The Irani Cup 2023 was initially scheduled to be played with a pink ball but due to the shifting of the tournament to Gwalior, it is now going to be a red-ball affair. As per reports, the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior is not equipped to host a day-night first-class match, hence the BCCI has decided against using the pink ball for the Irani Cup this year. This is going to be the second Irani Cup edition in less than six months as Saurashtra locked horns against the Rest of India in October 2022 following the cancellation of the 2019-20 Irani Cup due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayank Agarwal, who finished as the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season, has been named the captain of the Rest of India team. He scored 990 runs in 9 matches at an average of 82.50 including three centuries and six half-centuries in domestic first-class cricket this season. Harvik Desai and Chetan Sakariya are the only players from Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy-winning team to be part of the Rest of India's squad.

Irani Cup 2023 - Rest of India vs Madhya Pradesh: Full squads

Rest of India's squad: Mayank Agarwal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yash Dhull, Baba Indrajith, Upendra Yadav (wk), Atit Sheth, Saurabh Kumar, Harvik Desai, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Akash Deep, Shams Mulani, Pulkit Narang, Sudip Kumar Gharami.

Madhya Pradesh's squad: Himanshu Mantri (Captain & wk), Rajat Patidar, Yash Dubey, Harsh Gawli, Shubham Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Aman Solanki, Kumar Kartikeya, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Ankit Kushwah, Gaurav Yadav, Anubhav Agarwal, Mihir Hirwani.

