Indian women's Team player Deepti Sharma on Saturday found herself at the centre of a controversy after she dismissed Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end during the third ODI against England. Deepti ran out Charlie after seeing that the England batter was constantly going too far ahead of the crease. At the time of Charlie's dismissal, England needed 16 off 39 balls with just 1 wicket remaining. Charlie's dismissal saw India winning the match by 16 runs and handing England a 3-0 clean sweep in their three-match ODI series.

England player's reaction to Dean's dismissal

England player Alex Hales took on his teammate Sam Billings after the latter questioned Deepti's tactic in the third ODI. Billings took to his official Twitter handle after the match to question the way Charlie was dismissed by Deepti. He wrote that the dismissal could be well within the laws but definitely not in the spirit of the game. However, it was Billings' teammate Alex Hales who dropped a comment correcting him by saying that it shouldn't be difficult for the non-striker to stay in their crease until the ball has left the hand.

There’s surely not a person who has played the game that thinks this is acceptable?



Just not cricket… https://t.co/VLGeddDlrz — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand… — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) September 24, 2022

Meanwhile, England great James Anderson backed Billings' comment claiming that Deepti had no intention of bowling the ball. Billings shared a picture of Deepti, where the Indian all-rounder can be seen looking at Charlie in delivery stride. Here's what England cricketers said about Deepti running out Charlie in the third ODI at Lord's.

Well within the laws but not in the spirit.



Just my opinion… the law should be changed back to a warning system or penalty runs for excessive backing up for eg — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

Not even looking at the other end in delivery stride… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n0ZZjnpyuV — Sam Billings (@sambillings) September 24, 2022

Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball 🤬 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) September 24, 2022

I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

Mankad is in the rules,but I hope it’s not a go too tactic .. You surely don’t train all your lives to win a game using that tactic .. and I know Batters should train to stay behind the line but it stinks seeing a game won like that .. Yesterday was a bloody good game too #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 25, 2022

Indian cricketers debunk 'spirit of game' debate

The incident sparked a major controversy on social media with several people from the cricketing fraternity debating whether Deepti's tactic was against the 'spirit of the game.' England cricketers, including the likes of Nasser Hussain, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Sam Billings criticised Deepti for her strategy, calling it an absurd way to win a game of cricket. However, Indian cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, Robin Uthappa, and Ravichandran Ashwin came out in Deepti's support as they debunked England's 'spirit of cricket' debate.

Sehwag slammed England cricketers for creating unnecessary controversy over the mode of dismissal. "Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout," Sehwag posted on Twitter along with a picture of the England flag with a text that read, "Invent a game, forget its rules." Sehwag also shared an excerpt of Marylebone Cricket Club's (MCC) Law 41.16.1, which clearly states that what Deepti did was well within the rules of the game.

Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout . pic.twitter.com/OJOibK6iBZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2022

Well done @Deepti_Sharma06 on following the LAWS of the game!! Don’t ever listen to anyone who says anything to you otherwise!! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 25, 2022

It's actually quite simple. Ball comes into play when bowler starts run up. From that moment on as a batter or non striker you've to keep your eyes on the ball, if you're a bit careless, opposition will get you out. And you can get out at either ends. #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 24, 2022

Lol really? Using a rule to their favour is still better than winning a world cup through series of wrong umpiring decisions. https://t.co/5MSRdXSYVb — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 24, 2022

If a bowler cross the front line it’s a no ball… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 25, 2022

In fact that’s a great idea. How about awarding that wicket to the bowler for “ presence of mind” under immense pressure and of course knowing the social stigma that he/she would have to deal with post doing it. How about a bravery award to go with it too @ICC ? https://t.co/9PqqetnnGw — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 25, 2022

India vs England, 3rd ODI

As far as the match is concerned, India women were bowled out for 169 runs after being sent to bat first. Goswami in her last game for India was dismissed for a duck. Smriti Mandhana (50), Deepti Sharma (68), and Pooja Vastrakar (22) were the only players from the India team who reached the double-digit mark. Kate Cross picked a four-wicket haul in the game, while Freya Kemp scalped two wickets.

Indian players bowled England out for 153 runs to win the game by 16 runs. Charlie Dean was the only batter who put up a significant score for England with her 47 off 80 balls. Amy Jones and Emma Lamb also contributed with scores of 28 and 21 runs, respectively. Renuka Singh picked a four-wicket haul for India, while Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad each picked two wickets to their names.

Image: Twitter