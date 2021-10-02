How Mahatma Gandhi Played A Role In Bombay Pentangular Cricket Tourney In Colonial India

Everyone knows how Mahatma Gandhi was one of the most important figures in India's independence from colonial rule. From his fight against Apartheid in South Africa to the Non-cooperation Movement and Quit India Movement in India, he was popular amongst all races, religions, and caste. A lesser-known feat of Gandhi's was his involvement in the Bombay Pentangular cricket tournament.

The Pentangular tournament was central to the urban life of Bombay in the 1930s and 1940s, as is apparent from the vast coverage it received in newspapers and journals. It had its inception in the Presidency matches of the 1890s. These matches were initially played between the Europeans and the Parsees. Over time, the Pentangular tournament came into existence, with the inclusion of the Hindus in 1907, the Muslims in 1912, and the ‘Rest’, comprising mainly Christians and Anglo-Indians in 1937. Despite the massive amount of opposition it faced, the tournament carried on until the 1940s, and then it was finally abolished in January 1946.

In early 1940, opinion was divided on whether to stop the tournament or not. The Muslim captain, Wazir Ali, he was for the Pentangular being played, said: “I fully believe that the Pentangular is not in the least anti-national and will, and must, go on in the interests of Indian cricket, every match that I have played in or watched has been played in an atmosphere of perfect sportsmanship and amity.”

Mahatma Gandhi the Cricket Umpire

In Kausik Bandyopadhyay's work 'Mahatma on the Pitch' it states, that Gandhi was a well-respected umpire. While Gandhi did not participate in the matches, he loved to officiate as an umpire and saw to it that the rules of the game were observed properly by those playing.

But getting back to the Pentangular, the view to stop the tournament for the year 1940 was brought forward by CK Nayudu and a few others as they emphasised that while the country was in turmoil then and everyone was thinking in terms of communal harmony and freedom for the country, they felt that they should "not indulge in the Pentangular cricket this year".

The top brass seek the council of Mahatma Gandhi

In December 1940, the debate reached a boiling point and a three-member delegation of the Hindu Gymkhana comprising its president SA Shete, vice-president MM Amersey, and one member of the managing committee, Jamnadas Pitambar, went to meet Gandhi and seek his council.

Gandhi told them that that given the situation at the time, with World War II going on and Europe in turmoil, it was not a good idea to have the match. He also asked the public of Bombay to revise their sporting code and remove communal matches from it.

Incidentally, I would like the public of Bombay to revise their sporting code and erase from it communal matches. I can understand matches between colleges and institutions, but I never understood reasons for having Hindu, Parsi, Muslim and other communal Elevens. I should have thought that such unsportsmanlike divisions would be considered taboos in sporting language and sporting manners. Can we not have some field of life which cannot be touched by the communal spirit?

(Image: AP)