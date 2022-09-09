Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday slammed his maiden century after a gap of nearly three years. Kohli's century came during India's Asia Cup match against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 runs off 61 balls to help India post a mammoth total on the board, which eventually resulted in the side winning the game by a huge margin. The 33-year-old also achieved multiple milestones as he ended his century drought after more than 1000 days and 83 international innings.

With his 71st century, Kohli has now equalled the record of former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's mark of 71 international centuries. Only Sachin Tendulkar (100) has more international centuries than Kohli and Ponting. Kohli reached the milestone of 71 international centuries in just 522 innings, which is the fastest between the three greats. Interestingly, this was Kohli's first century in T20 Internationals. As of 2022, Kohli has the most number of international centuries for an active player. He has also become the seventh cricketer and third Indian in the history of the game to score more than 24,000 international runs.

Virat Kohli's international statistics

Kohli has scored 27 centuries in Tests, 43 in One-Day Internationals, and one hundred in T20Is. Kohli's last century before he scored his 71st on Thursday had come against Bangladesh in a pink-ball Test match in Kolkata in November 2019. Kohli's last century in One-Day International came in August 2019 when he scored 120 and 114* in a three-match series against West Indies. Kohli played a total of 44 matches in 2019, including Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, and scored seven centuries and 14 half-centuries.

Kohli has scored the most number of centuries against Australia (15), followed by Sri Lanka (13) and West Indies (11). The highest number of international centuries for Kohli has come in India (32). Australia is second on the list with 11 centuries, followed by Sri Lanka with six centuries.

Format Matches Innings Runs Average 100s 50s Test 102 173 8074 49.53 27 28 ODI 262 253 12344 57.68 43 64 T20I 104 96 3584 51.94 1 32

Image: BCCI