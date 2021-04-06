How Many IPL Trophies Has CSK Won? MS Dhoni And Co.'s Performances In The Tournament

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have established themselves as a force to reckon with in the Indian Premier League (IPL) through their sheer consistency. They are the only team to have made it to the playoffs of all the IPL seasons that they have been a part of except the last edition of the IPL. The MS Dhoni-led side surprisingly had an underwhelming season last year where they failed to finish in the top four.

How many IPL trophies has CSK won?

Over the years, CSK have been consistent in the cash-rich league and have enthralled fans with their brand of cricket. In terms of titles won, CSK are the second most successful franchise in the history of the league. So, "How many IPL trophies has CSK won?" CSK have won three IPL titles (2010, 2011 and 2018). They became the first team to defend their title successfully in the IPL 2011.

Moreover, the Yellow Army had come agonizingly close to winning the IPL on five occasions but lost in the finals. CSK lost the final against Rajasthan Royals in 2008, Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012, Mumbai Indians in 2013, 2015 and 2019. In 2009, CSK were trounced by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the semi-final whereas, in 2014, they were eliminated by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in Qualifier 2. Notably, post-IPL 2015, CSK were banned for two years as they were found guilty in an illegal betting and match-fixing probe.

They made a remarkable return in 2018 and won the IPL title defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. In 2019, they were beaten by arch-rivals Mumbai by just one run. CSK had their worst IPL last year as they ended up at the penultimate position in the IPL 2020 points table with six wins and eight losses, thus failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history. MS Dhoni would now look to rectify the CSK squad's errors from last year and put in a much-improved performance this year.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

According to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, the 'Dad's Army' will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of the IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The CSK team 2021 will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK squad

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

SOURCE: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS TWITTER