How Many Sixes Has Virat Kohli Hit In Last 3 Years In Tests? Hint: Less Than Umesh Yadav

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli scored the maximum of 79 runs for India in the ongoing third Test match against South Africa at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. India was restricted on a total of 223 runs in the first innings on Day 1 of the match, courtesy of Kohli’s half-century while Cheteshwar Pujara was the only other batter who breached the 30-run mark. Meanwhile, Kohli’s knock of 79 runs included 12 fours and one six in total, as the six became one of the talking points of the day, other than India’s low score.

Virat Kohli hits a rare six off Kagiso Rabada's bowling

Kohli hit the six in the 41st over of India’s first innings in a delivery bowled by Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada. The six became the talking point of the day as it was only the fifth six for Kohli in Test cricket since the last three years. Kohli’s tally of five sixes in the last three years is even behind the total sixes hit by Indian pacer Umesh Yadav in the same period.

What a six by kohli 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VRjwsEVo2O — Dinesh LiLawat  (@imDL45) January 11, 2022

How many sixes has Umesh Yadav hit in the last three years?

The Indian pacer has hit a grand total of 11 sixes in 155 balls, while skipper Kohli has faced over 2500 balls while striking only five sixes. Meanwhile, Kohli’s designated deputy in the Test format while representing India, Rohit Sharma has hit a total of 31 sixes in the last three years. Opener Mayank Agarwal and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant have scored 25 and 18 sixes respectively.

India eyes historic feat

On the match front, Kohli returned to the squad for the third Test after missing the second Test at Johannesburg due to back spasms. Making his return, Kohli led the team from the front and helped the team reach a respectable total, while wickets kept falling around him. At the time of writing this article, South Africa have scored 13/1 after playing seven overs in their first batting innings. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav also made a comeback into Team India’s playing XI at Cape Town, replacing Mohammed Siraj. The three-match Test series is currently levelled at 1-1, India will be hoping to win the match and clinch their first series victory in the country.

(Image: BCCI)