How MS Dhoni Ruined A Pakistani Cricketer's 'date' With An Indian Woman In 2004

In the early stages of his career, MS Dhoni was explosive against Pakistan, having scored his first ODI and Test century against Team India's arch-rivals. While the former Indian captain evolved his game to become a more reliable and stable middle-order batsman, Dhoni's early career saw him dismantle opposition bowling attacks with brute force, forging his reputation as one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket. MS Dhoni's power-hitting caught the eye even before he made his India debut, and his destructive capabilities once surprisingly resulted in a Pakistani cricketer losing his date.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Retirement: Top 10 Moments Of Former India Captain's Legendary Career

MS Dhoni stats: Former Indian captain's six foiled Pakistani cricketer's date with an Indian girl

MS Dhoni's call-up to the Indian cricket team came after his impressive performances for India A in the tri-series including Pakistan A and Kenya in 2004. Pakistan A bore the brunt of his hitting, with the wicket-keeper scoring consecutive hundreds in Nairobi. While Dhoni decimated the Pakistan A bowling attack, he further inflicted misery on a Pakistani cricket fan by cancelling his date. According to a Cricbuzz report, a Pakistan A cricketer fielding on the boundary had made friends with an Indian girl, who was watching the match from the stands. While Dhoni continued hitting the ball out the park, the Pakistani fielder was stationed on the boundary and convinced the Indian girl to go out on a date with him after the match.

Also Read: IPL 2020: MS Dhoni And His Bike Rides Missed By Daughter Ziva In Adorable Instagram Post

However, little did the cricketer know what would happen next. The Pakistan A cricketer in question was standing at mid-off when one of MS Dhoni’s sixes sailed over the fence. The ball hit a viewer, and paramedics rushed onto the scene, to tend to the injury. As it turned out, it was the same Indian girl who the Pakistani cricketer had a date with. Dhoni, who was a replacement for Dinesh Karthik as the latter was called for Team India duties, had scored 362 runs in six innings in that tri-series with two centuries at an average of 72.40. Dhoni's performances earned him an India call-up, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Also Read: CSK CEO Says 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni Has Rediscovered His Rhythm Ahead Of IPL 2020

Dhoni retirement: MS Dhoni stats from a garlanded career

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15 calling time on his illustrious international career. Having retired from Tests in 2014, the former Indian captain prolonged his limited-overs career and last featured in the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Dhoni is the fourth Indian to reach 10,000 ODI runs after Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly & Rahul Dravid and also the second wicket-keeper to reach the milestone.

He is one of the three captains to win over 100 ODI matches as captain and his 183* vs Sri Lanka is the highest score by a wicket-keeper in ODI cricket. According to the MS Dhoni stats section in ESPNCricinfo, the former India captain played 350 ODIs for India, scoring 10,773 runs at an average of 51.02, with 73 half-centuries and 10 centuries. He is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies as captain.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Retirement: Nehwal, Sania & Other Indian Olympians Pay Tribute To Team India Legend

Dhoni retirement: MS Dhoni movie a blockbuster hit

A biography based on the life of Dhoni, titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, was released on September 30, 2016. The MS Dhoni movie starred Sushant Singh Rajput as the former Indian captain, focusing on the early life of the wicket-keeper from Ranchi and his journey to lifting the 2011 Cricket World Cup. The film earned a superhit tag at the box office and garnered over ₹216 crore. The movie remains one of Sushant Singh Rajput's biggest hit before his untimely demise in June.

(Image Courtesy: icc-cricket.com)