How Much Does Virat Kohli Earn From IPL? Details Revealed, Check Here

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is currently one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, earning about Rs. 26 crore from cricket alone. Kohli earns Rs. 7 crore a year as an A+ category player for Team India.

However, the Indian skipper's cricket revenue is primarily derived from his participation in the Indian Premier League, where he is the most expensive player as of the 2021 edition. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) paid Kohli Rs. 17 crore to acquire his services for the ongoing season.

Virat Kohli makes Rs lakh per Instagram post

RCB had first bought Kohli for the inaugural edition of IPL for Rs. 17 lakh. He was paid the same amount each year until 2010. Kohli's brand value increased after the 2011 World Cup, where he played as a middle-order batsman. For the current IPL season, Kohli is presently paid Rs 17 crore. What's interesting is that Virat Kohli's IPL salary is more than the prize money announced by the ICC for the title winner of the 2021 T20 World Cup, which is $1.6 million (Rs. 12 crore).

Meanwhile, Kohli makes most of his money via advertisements. He is the brand ambassador of popular brands like Audi, Puma, Philips, MRF, Tissot, Vicks, Boost, Colgate, American Tourister, Manyavar, Gillette, ect. Kohli also owns businesses all over India, including a restaurant chain and a clothing brand - Wrogn. Kohli is the most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram, where he has more followers than some of the biggest superstars in the world. Kohli reportedly makes a mind-boggling Rs. 70 lakh per post on Instagram.

Virat Kohli's IPL salary expected to dip

However, Kohli's IPL salary is expected to go down next year as he has already announced his decision to step down as RCB captain after the ongoing season. Kohli's salary may go down by as much as Rs 2 crore.

Currently, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma earn Rs. 15 crore from playing in the IPL. Kohli will next be seen playing against Kolkata Knight Riders in the eliminator of IPL 2021 this evening. If his team wins the match, they will advance to the Qualifier 2 stage, where they will face Delhi Capitals.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)