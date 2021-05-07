How Much Has R Ashwin Donated For COVID-19? DC Star Reveals New Contribution For Fight

Delhi Capitals spinner R Ashwin had pulled out of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) just a week before the tournament was suspended after several players and staff members testing positive for coronavirus. The R Ashwin family was the reason behind the offie's withdrawal from the league as he wanted to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Ten of R Ashwin family members -six adults and four children tested positive for the ungodly virus.

Feeling ok enough to croak a tiny hi to all of you.6 adults and 4 children ended up testing+ the same week,with our kids being the vehicles of transmission - the core of my family,all down with the virus in different homes/hospitals..Nightmare of a week.1 of 3 parents back home. — Wear a mask. Take your vaccine. (@prithinarayanan) April 30, 2021

How much has R Ashwin donated for Covid?

Ashwin has been pretty vocal about the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India. The Tamil Nadu lad has been repeatedly making people aware of wearing masks and getting vaccinated, which is why fans are wondering, "How much has R Ashwin donated for Covid". On Friday, Ashwin was at it once again but he also offered to donate N 95 masks to people who cannot afford them. However, the cricketer has not mentioned any major financial contribution as yet.

I urge everyone going to get their vaccine shot to keep a safe distance from one another and double mask. ( no cloth masks pls) . The very point of getting a vaccine is to fight this deadly virus, let’s not make that hopeful idea into a cluster. #COVID19India — MASK UP INDIA ( NO CLOTH MASKS PLS)🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 7, 2021

N 95 masks can be washed and reused. I am happy to buy and give it to people who can’t afford it! Please let me know ways to distribute them if you or anyone on my timeline knows how🙏 https://t.co/iGjTmVDXqs — MASK UP INDIA ( NO CLOTH MASKS PLS)🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) May 7, 2021

R Ashwin IPL 2021 performance

The R Ashwin IPL 2021 performance wasn't up to his usual standards. The DC spinner, who has featured in all five games for his sides, managed to bag just one wicket at a dismal average of 17.00 and an economy rate of 7.73.

IPL suspension: What was the tournament called off midway?

Trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed after 2 of the KKR players, Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy COVID reports came positive. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine.

According to the IPL latest news, the IPL suspension announcement was made after SRH player Wriddhiman Saha IPL test report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole Sunrisers Hyderabad team to go into quarantine. Therefore, Match 31 between the 2016 winners and the title-holders Mumbai Indians got canceled as a result of which the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect with no other alternatives before them.

