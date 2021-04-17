'How Rahul Chahar's Role Changes On Chennai's Pitch?': MI Coach Shane Bond Responds

Mumbai Indians registered their first win in the IPL 2021 by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in a low-scoring encounter. Mumbai Indians' leg spinner Rahul Chahar turned the match upside down as the defending champions pulled out a miraculous win over KKR at the Chepauk. Now, MI's bowling coach Shane Bond has hailed Rahul Chahar and also revealed whether his role has changed as the defending champions are playing on a spinner's friendly wicket especially in Chennai.

In a video posted on Mumbai Indians Twitter handle, Shane Bond called Rahul Chahar a vital member of the MI team and said that as he is still young he has a long way to go as a cricketer. "He (Rahul Chahar) is doing extremely well. Rahul is still a young man who has played a fair bit of cricket now including some high-pressure games. He is a key member of our team. So, in terms of his development, I think he still has a long way to go. But I think the beauty of Rahul is that we sit down and do a lot of work behind the scenes. We analyse on he is gonna go about this game. He is a really good listener. I hope he will continue this for the next few years," said Bond.

Rahul Chahar achieved his career-best figure of IPL against KKR when he got 4 wickets in his 4 overs by giving away only 27 runs. Chahar came to bowl when the Kolkata Knight Riders were sailing toward victory.

Rahul Chahar's role never changes says Shane Bond

On being asked whether Rahul Chahar's role changes as Mumbai Indians are playing a spinner-friendly track, Bond said, "The role never changes for him. When you look at the team we got some outstanding strike bowlers in the powerplay like Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. Other bowlers compliment them as well. Krunal Pandya was outstanding in the last game, probably a defensive bowler but Rahul is a wicket-taking bowler. So his role is to come and spin the ball and if the ball around the middle can create some pressure then it is the opportunity to take some wickets."

Mumbai Indians will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. As the wicket is yet again expected to turn the defending champions will be again banking upon Rahul Chahar. Talking about head-to-head record both the teams have given tough competition to each other as out of the 16 times they have faced each other, both MI and SRH have eight victories each to their name.

(Image Credits: SHANEBOND27/Facebook/@mipaltan/Twitter)