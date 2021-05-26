How Ricky Ponting Managed To Play Post 2011 World Cup? Sensational Revelation Out

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting remains to be one of the most successful captains of the Australian cricket team. Through his exemplary leadership, the star cricketer was instrumental in making his national side a force to reckon with during his tenure as the team's in-charge. While he had also been a premier batsman for the Aussies, he was no longer an automatic selection during the fag end of his career after the 2011 World Cup. It was Ponting's successor Michael Clarke who persuaded the selectors to persist with the veteran for some more time.

Michael Clarke's role revealed in extending Ricky Ponting's international career

The two-time World Cup winner Ricky Ponting was under the scanner after 2011's edition of the marque event as Australia were knocked out in the quarter-final match of the tournament despite slamming a century against India in Ahmedabad. Moreover, he was apparently not on the selectors' radar after he relinquished his captaincy as his batting form also had taken a hit. Speaking on Brett Finch on his Uncensored podcast, Michael Clarke recently revealed how he fought to keep the former captain in the national side.

Clarke, who had taken over the captaincy reins from Ponting in 2011, mentioned how the selectors were not too keen on keeping the ex-skipper in the team. He pointed out that the selectors reckoned that once a captain steps down, it is very rare that he is still able to retain his place in the line-up. According to the 40-year-old, they had also assured him that it was time for Ponting to go if he was not comfortable with his presence in the side.

However, Clarke had other ideas regarding Ponting's future. The 2015 World Cup-winning skipper spoke about how he felt that it was important to still have the seasoned campaigner around as it would benefit the younger members of the team. He felt that the side needed the star cricketer's services as a batsman. Clarke had also suggested that considering his vast experience, Ponting would be another coach for the team as well.

Since his retirement, Ricky Ponting has continued to guide up-and-coming cricketers through his coaching stints. He currently serves as the head coach for the Delhi Capitals team in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. He has had immense success with the franchise as he led them to their maiden final of the cash-rich league last year.

The Delhi Capitals team showcased a dominant brand of cricket in the latest season as well. They were the table-toppers with six wins from eight matches before the competition was suspended.

Ricky Ponting stats in international cricket

The champion batsman is the most prolific run-scorer for his country in Test matches as well as One-Day Internationals. The right-hander has amassed 13378 runs from 168 Test matches at a magnificent average of 51.9. He has 42 centuries and 62 half-centuries in the longer format. When it comes to white-ball cricket, Ponting has accumulated 13704 runs from 375 games with 30 tons and 82 fifties.

Ricky Ponting net worth details

According to thecricketlounge.com, the Ricky Ponting net worth figure is estimated to be around $65 million (i.e approximately INR 472 crore). Some of his net worth includes the earnings he receives from Cricket Australia as a former Australian cricket player. He also receives his salary from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

Through endorsements, Ponting earns more than $4 million every year (i.e approximately INR 29.10 crore). Meanwhile, the Ricky Ponting house is located at the bayside in Melbourne, which is estimated to be worth $2.7 million USD (i.e approximately INR 19.65 crore) as per various Australian publications.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: AP