Last Updated:

How Shane Warne Played Pivotal Role In Unearthing Ravindra Jadeja; 'This Kid Is Rockstar'

Rajasthan Royals under Shane Warne had won the inaugural IPL title and Ravindra Jadeja was one of the performers in that team besides Yusuf Pathan.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Ravindra Jadeja remembers Shane Warne

Image: Shane Warne/ Facebook/ PTI


Cricket fans around the world were left in state of shock on Friday following the demise of legendary cricketer Shane Warne.  As per reports Shane Warne was in Thailand during the time of his death and as per the statement from his management he was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who played under Shane Warne at Rajasthan Royals posted a tweet to express his grief over the loss however noted commentator Harsha Bhogle while replying to the tweet remembered Shane Warne's words of appreciation for the Indian all-rounder. 

Shane Warne passes away: Harsha Bhogle recollets Shane Warne's appreciation of a spin legend

Rajasthan Royals under Shane Warne had won the inaugural IPL title (2008) and Ravindra Jadeja was one of the performers in that team besides Yusuf Pathan. The all-rounder had won the Under 19 World Cup and was drafted into the Royals team. In that season he failed to pick up wickets but scored 135 runs in 14 matches. Ravindra Jadeja in his tweet wrote that he was shocked to hear the news of his demise and called and called him terrific statesman of the game

Harsha Bhogle while replying to the tweet remembered an incident where Shane Warne came to him and said that Ravindra Jadeja is a rockstar.    

Shane Warne dead: A look at his cricketing career

Share Warne had a decorated Tets career claiming 708 Test wickets while playing for Australia between 1992 and 2007. The leg spinner made his Test debut against India in Sydney in 1992 and followed it with an ODI debut against New Zealand in Wellington in March next year. Shane Warne was chosen as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century and finished his ODI career with 293 wickets. He also played a key role in Australia’s ODI World Cup triumph in 1999.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar pays moving tribute to Shane Warne: 'Shocked, stunned & miserable'
READ | Shane Warne no more: When ace Aus spinner admitted he couldn't wait to become a granddad
READ | Shane Warne was following son Jackson's footsteps in attaining fitness goals before death
READ | How to watch documentary 'Shane' based on Shane Warne's life online?
READ | Shane Warne no more: Veteran cricketer's last post from villa wherein he breathed his last
Tags: Shane Warne, Ravindra Jadeja, Rajasthan Royals
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com