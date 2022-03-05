How Shane Warne Played Pivotal Role In Unearthing Ravindra Jadeja; 'This Kid Is Rockstar'

Cricket fans around the world were left in state of shock on Friday following the demise of legendary cricketer Shane Warne. As per reports Shane Warne was in Thailand during the time of his death and as per the statement from his management he was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who played under Shane Warne at Rajasthan Royals posted a tweet to express his grief over the loss however noted commentator Harsha Bhogle while replying to the tweet remembered Shane Warne's words of appreciation for the Indian all-rounder.

Shane Warne passes away: Harsha Bhogle recollets Shane Warne's appreciation of a spin legend

Rajasthan Royals under Shane Warne had won the inaugural IPL title (2008) and Ravindra Jadeja was one of the performers in that team besides Yusuf Pathan. The all-rounder had won the Under 19 World Cup and was drafted into the Royals team. In that season he failed to pick up wickets but scored 135 runs in 14 matches. Ravindra Jadeja in his tweet wrote that he was shocked to hear the news of his demise and called and called him terrific statesman of the game

Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) March 4, 2022

Harsha Bhogle while replying to the tweet remembered an incident where Shane Warne came to him and said that Ravindra Jadeja is a rockstar.

He loved you Jaddu. Remember the time in '08 at the DY Patil Stadium....He called you over and said to me "This kid is a rockstar". We chatted more than once about you and he was very fond of you and of Yusuf. https://t.co/P9MUWARLyo — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne dead: A look at his cricketing career

Share Warne had a decorated Tets career claiming 708 Test wickets while playing for Australia between 1992 and 2007. The leg spinner made his Test debut against India in Sydney in 1992 and followed it with an ODI debut against New Zealand in Wellington in March next year. Shane Warne was chosen as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century and finished his ODI career with 293 wickets. He also played a key role in Australia’s ODI World Cup triumph in 1999.