How Shane Warne's Friends 'realised Something Was Wrong' While On Trip In Thailand

Former Australian great Shane Warne died on Friday at the age of 52. Warne is thought to have died of a massive heart attack while on vacation in Thailand with his close friend Andrew Neophitou. The medical staff reportedly tried to revive Warne but failed. James Erskine, Warne's manager, has now detailed what happened before the spin superstar was discovered dead in his hotel room.

'Realised something was wrong'

Neophitou, who is also the executive producer of Warne's documentary 'Shane', went to the ex-Aussie cricketer's room at around 5:15 pm last evening to call him out for a drink, Erskine disclosed to Fox Sports Australia. The two had already planned on going out for a drink. When Neophitou reached Warne's room, he discovered it was locked from the inside. After a few minutes of banging on his door, Neophitou realised something was wrong, following which he discovered Warne laying motionless.

Erskine said Neophitou then attempted to revive Warne by performing CPR but the medical staff arrived and declared him dead. Erskine stated that the two had arrived in Thailand a day before the incident. The most shocking thing is that just hours before the news of Warne's demise broke out, he had posted a tweet on social media, remembering the former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Rodney Marsh, who had died earlier in the day.

"Shane was having three months off and this was the start of it. They [He and Neophitou] had only arrived the night before. They were going to go out for a drink at 5 o’clock, and (Neophitou) knocked on his door at 5.15pm because Warnie was always on time and said 'come on you’re going to be late' and then realised something was wrong," Erskine was quoted as saying by Fox Sports Australia.

Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne has confirmed that her department is in touch with Thai authorities to bring back Warne's mortal remains. The Australian government has offered Warne's family a state funeral. Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity on Saturday paid their tributes to the legendary bowler by expressing grief on social media. Players from India and Sri Lanka observed a minute's silence ahead of the start of their match this morning. Indian players also wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

Image: cricket.com.au