How To Watch Documentary 'Shane' Based On Shane Warne's Life Online?

Friday marked the end of an era in cricketing history as one of the greatest leg-spinners of all time, Shane Warne, departed for the heavenly abode at the age of just 52.

While it is extremely difficult to capture Warne's glittering career and his achievements, Shane, a documentary that was released shortly before his death, gives a fantastic glimpse into his cricketing career and life outside the pitch. Here is a look at how to watch Shane Warne's documentary online.

How to watch Shane Warne's documentary online?

Fans from around the world wondering how to watch Shane Warne's documentary, Shane online can tune in to Amazon Prime Video, which made an exclusive biopic of the legendary Australian spinner. The 1 hour and 36-minute long film was released just a few weeks before Warne tragically passed away.

What does Shane Warne's documentary contain?

Shane Warne's documentary attempts to capture the most important moments of the legendary leg-spinner's life, both the good as well as the bad, as it obviously gives a glimpse into his cricketing career, but also showcases his troubled marital life, with several shocking claims emerged that the 52-year old was caught cheating with several women.

Cricketing fans will have plenty to join in the documentary as it contains all his famous moments from the 'ball of the century' to his 700th wicket in the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground against England in the Ashes. Despite producing one of the greatest moments in cricket history with his 'ball of the century' against England batter Mike Gatting, which stunned the world, he seemed to downplay his achievements in the film.

Speaking of perhaps the best delivery in history, Warne said, "It was a fluke – I never ever did it again. The Gatting Ball – but from that moment, things changed. That changed my life, that ball." It is fair to say that Warne had an upturn in form from that moment on as he went on to pick up the second-highest wickets in Tests with 708, only behind Muttiah Muralitharan's 800.

Shane Warne's ex-wife Simone Callahan also commented upon the heartbreak she faced when her husband was labelled as being unfaithful after she and her kids had decided to move to England. Callahan said in the documentary, "We were going to set up a life in England. I had done the whole school, 'See you later,' had the goodbyes, had the farewells, 'Kids, we're moving to England.'"

However, after Callahan landed in England there were several stories posted about Warne being unfaithful. Speaking of the heartbreak, Callahan added, "It was a succession of papers of Shane's with this one, Shane's with that one, Shane's with this one, and that as pretty much the first week when I was in England with the kids and my life was pretty much turned on its head. It was heartbreaking, of course, I just didn't want to be in England. I had to come home. It wasn't even a two-week turnaround before I came back to Australia."

While Warne admitted to having been crying because of his daughter Brooke's reaction to the infidelity reports, he did make it clear in another part of the documentary that cricket was always his top priority and that even his family came second at times. While he made it clear that he did value his family, he added that he had to be selfish at times when he was 'that good.'

Despite all the controversies that Warne was involved in throughout his career and lifetime, he will undoubtedly be still remembered as one of the greatest players who graced the sport.