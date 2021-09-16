How Virat Kohli Kept BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly In The Loop On His Big T20 Decision

Ahead of announcing the decision of stepping down from the captainship of the T20 Indian Team post the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli asserted that he was in continuous touch with the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Also, aware was the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah. Virat Kohli, in the official statement, added that the decision, which as per him 'took a lot of time', was an outcome of series of discussions with Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri, as well as his teammate, Rohit Sharma. He referred to them as his 'close people'.

"Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi Bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World cup in Dubai In October," Virat Kohli said in the statement. The Indian skipper added, "I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of the BCCI Mr BCCI along with all the selectors about the same. "

In such a situation, with Kohli taking a key decision to prolong his career and pick his battles, there is little doubt Sourav Ganguly would have been the most apt sounding board. Not only has Ganguly been in Kohli's shoes - as the captain of Team India - but he was also part of the setup when Sachin Tendulkar had found captaincy and his individual performance inconvenient to juggle.

Virat Kohli steps down from T-20 captainship

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches, and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win," Virat Kohli said in the statement.

The Indian skipper added, "Understanding workload is a very important thing, and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward,"

For some time, there has been speculation about Kohli's future as white-ball captain especially in the backdrop of Rohit Sharma's brilliant track record of winning five IPL titles for Mumbai Indians.

