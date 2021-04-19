How Will IPL Fairplay Award 2021 Winner Be Determined? Points System And Latest Update

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) got underway on April 9. Within just a couple of weeks since its commencement, the lucrative league has treated the cricketing community with sensational cricket. The opening few games have seen some nail-biting contests and intense battles.

Mumbai Indians team 2021 top IPL Fairplay award 2021 table after Match 9

However, it will be safe to say that all the players featuring in the competition have played the game in the right spirit till now. One of the motivations behind the teams' graceful conduct is the IPL Fairplay award 2021 that is given to the team with the best record of fair play at the end of the tournament. Let's take a look at where teams stand on the IPL Fairplay award 2021 table after Match 9.

The Mumbai Indians team 2021 top the IPL Fairplay award after Match 9 with 30 points to their name from three matches. The defending champions are followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad who also have as many points as Mumbai. At No.3 are Chennai Super Kings with 20 points from two games followed by Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals who also have 20 points each. Interestingly, no IPL side has lost points in the Fairplay award table till now.

No. Team Matches Points Average Points 1. Mumbai Indians 3 30 10.0 2. Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 30 10.0 3. Royal Challengers Bangalore 3 30 10.0 4. Kolkata Knight Riders 3 30 10.0 5. Punjab Kings 3 30 10.0 6. Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 30 10.0 7. Chennai Super Kings 2 20 10.0 8. Rajasthan Royals 2 20 10.0

How are IPL Fairplay award winners determined?

An IPL side can earn a maximum of 10 points in the Fairplay award table. These points are alloted by two on-field umpires and the third umpire. The IPL Fairplay award winners are determined by the following points system.

4 points are given on the basis of how the team has adhered to the 'spirit of the game'

2 points are given on the basis of respect towards the opposition.

2 points are given on the basis of respecting the laws of the game.

2 points are given on the basis of respecting the umpires.

CSK vs RR live streaming

Meanwhile, CSK team 2021 will square off with RR team 2021 in Match 12 of the IPL 2021 on Monday, April 19 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The CSK vs RR live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). For the CSK vs RR live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Monday, April 19. For CSK vs RR live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The CSK vs RR live streaming in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM