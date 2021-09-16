How Will Team India Players React To Virat Kohli's Decision? Manoj Tiwari Weighs In

In a shocking development, Virat Kohli has decided to step down as the T20 Captain of Team India after the upcoming T20 World Cup in October this year in Dubai, UAE. According to former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary, Kohli's decision will benefit not only him but also the team. He also said that the decision will be understood and respected by the "well matured" players of Team India. Speaking to Republic TV on Kohli's decision to step down as T20 captain, Tiwary said:

"To be honest, time will only speak for itself but having said that I was just going through his tweet where he did mention that he wants to give some space to himself because captaining Team India is not an easy thing at all. There are so many expectations, workload, lot of pressure and to develop Team India from the time when he took over all three formats his success rate speaks for itself. He has done an absolutely great job with his captaincy but this came as a surprise to me. "But I was reading in the news a few days back that there are talks going on that for the T20 format, the captaincy needs to be changed. Questions will be raised definitely because everybody wants to see Team India winning the ICC tournaments and unfortunately in Virat's case, it has not been achieved yet. Fingers crossed we will hope that it happens in this World Cup," said Tiwary.

Rohit Sharma is a good choice for captaincy

Tiwary also added that in his opinion, Rohit Sharma, who has been rumoured to be the next captain after Kohli, is a good shout for the captain as he has led Mumbai Indians to multiple Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. Tiwary also suggested that there is a possibility where Kohli could reverse his decision if he wins the upcoming T20 World Cup in October.

"But having said that, on the other side, the Indian Premier League (IPL), the biggest and most competitive T20 format across the globe, Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to a number of trophies and that was the question on everybody's mind, 'why not give Rohit the opportunity of leading the T20 team?' Maybe because of all this noise outside and as an individual, Virat is pretty aggressive himself, and he gives a lot of thought behind whenever he takes any sort of action. So it's only best for him. Who knows what will happen after the World Cup? If he wins the World Cup, then this decision might be reversed so we don't know. But right now we just need to give respect to his decision and we want to see him play the way he keeps playing for Team India. His passion and hunger will always be there," said Tiwary.

Players well matured and will respect Kohli's decision

Tiwary was then asked if Kohli's decision to step down put additional pressure on the team to which he responded by saying that the players are very well matured now and will understand and respect Kohli's decision.

"I think today's cricketers and all the teammates of Virat Kolhi are well matured now. Observing team India's performance over a period of time, the friendship and the gelling between each and everyone I think they will understand and I'm pretty sure that along with Ravi Shastri and Rohit, selectors, president and secretary of BCCI, Team India I think will have spoken to the 2-3 boys close to him (Kohli). I'm sure the other players are also matured enough to understand and respect his decision," Tiwary added.

(Image: AP/ PTI)