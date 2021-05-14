Hrithik Roshan Reference Wins Kohli-Kane Debate As Wasim Jaffar Trolls Michael Vaughan

Team India's former Test batter Wasim Jaffer has trolled Michael Vaughan over his remark comparing India's skipper Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Wasim Jaffer who is also known for his unique sense of humour and wit on social media replied to Michael Vaughan in his own style. England's former skipper Michael Vaughan courted controversy after he compared Virat Kohli with his Kiwi counterpart Kane Williamson. Vaughan had said that Kane Williamson would be called the greatest player in the world if he was an Indian.

Talking to Spark Sport, the former English skipper went on to say that you are not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest player in the world as if you do you will be harshly criticised on social media. Following this, Wasim Jaffer slammed Vaughan in his own unique style and even cited Hrithik Roshan's example.

Hitting back at the former English cricketer, Jaffer made a reference to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and tweeted: "Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai (Vaughan unnecessarily tries to poke his nose in business that has nothing to do with him)" His reference was to Indian actor Hrithik Roshan's famous '11th finger', a result of a naturally occurring condition called Polydactyly.

Following this, Rajasthan Royals' left-arm pacer Jayadev Unadkat could not control his laughter and commented 'Wasim Bhai' with two laughing emojis.

'Virat Kohli is not the greatest'- Michael Vaughan

Expressing his thoughts on Kohli and Williamson, Vaughan said, "If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get a few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does."

Comparing Kohli and Williamson's performances in England, Vaughan also outlined that Virat Kohli has enjoyed success the last time however he has failed to make an impact in English conditions otherwise. On the other hand, he said that Kane Williamson has 'mostly had success' in swinging conditions.

"I’m not just saying it because I’m speaking to you guys in New Zealand but I think Kane Williamson is right up there with the great players across the three formats and certainly matches Virat Kohli. It’s just that he doesn’t have the 100 million followers on Instagram and doesn’t earn the $30-40 million or whatever Virat gets every year for his commercial endorsements. But in terms of quality and what he brings on the pitch and his consistency, I wouldn’t back against Kane Williamson getting more runs. I think Kane may score a few more runs than Virat this summer,” he added.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI/Michael Vaughan Facebook)