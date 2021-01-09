HRN W Vs KNI W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, T20 India Nippon Cup Match Preview

Heron Sports (HRN W) will take on Kini RR Sports (KNI W) in Match 10 of the Women’s India Nippon Cup 2021 on Saturday, January 9 at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru. The HRN W vs KNI W live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the contest, let’s take a look at the HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction, HRN W vs KNI W playing 11 and HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 team.

HRN W vs KNI W live match preview

Heron Sports are currently placed at the third position in the points table with one win and two losses. They won their last game comprehensively against Ameya Sports by beating them by eight wickets. On the other hand, Kini RR Sports have been clinical in the tournament so far, having won three and lost just one match. They defeated Sheen Sports in their last game by 12 runs. A win here can bolster their position in the points table. Both teams are filled with som talented players which is why fans are in for an exciting contest.

HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 team squads

Heron Sports

Divya Gnanananda (Captain), Sanjana Batni (Wicket-keeper), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya, Harshitha Shekar, Pooja Dhananjay, Anjali Raman, Pushpa Kiresur, Pooja D R, Rakshitha Nayaka, Sanjana Raj

Kini RR Sports

Prathyusha Challuru (Captain), Nuzhat Parween (Wicket-keeper), Arundhati Reddy, Chandu V Ram, Punam Raut, Radha Yadav, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Pragna Kishore Babu, Sowmya Verma, Architha Bhandary, Mithila Vinod, Disha Mohan, Debasmita Dutta, Shloka Kishore Babu, Tejaswani B

HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 team: HRN W vs KNI W playing 11

Wicket-keepers: Nuzhat Parween, Sanjana Batni

Batswomen: Punam Raut (Captain), Vellaswamy Vanitha, Divya Gnanananda (Vice-captain)

Allrounders: Minu Mani, Aditi Rajesh, Prathyusha Challuru

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Monica Patel

HRN W vs KNI W match prediction

According to our HRN W vs KNI W match prediction, KNI W are favourites to win the contest.

Note: The above HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 prediction, HRN W vs KNI W Match Prediction are based on our own analysis, HRN W vs KNI W Dream11 team and HRN W vs KNI W playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

SOURCE: CRICSAY/YOUTUBE

