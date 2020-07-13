HSG Vs ALM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Gothenburg T10 League Live

Hisingen CC will face Almhult CC in their upcoming ECS Gothenburg T10 league clash. European Cricket Network and European Cricket Series have combined to come up with yet another tournament. Gothenburg 2020 will be the fourth tournament after the successful completion of ECS T10 Kummerfeld league 2020. ECS Gothenburg T10 league is scheduled between July 13 to July 17. A total of 15 games will be played in the tournament. The four teams participating in the league are Almhult Cricket Club, Seaside Cricket Club, Watan Zalmi Cricket Club and Hisingen Cricket Club. Hisingen CC vs Almhult CC will be the fourth match of the day.

The HSG vs ALM match will commence on Monday, July 13 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the HSG vs ALM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the HSG vs ALM Dream11 prediction, HSG vs ALM Dream11 top picks and HSG vs ALM Dream11 team.

HSG vs ALM Dream11 team

HSG vs ALM Dream11 top picks

Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan (Captain) Umais Ahmed (Vice-captain) Amit Jain Shiva Thever Samiulhaq Gujer Shakil Arshad

HSG vs ALM Dream11 prediction: Squads for the HSG vs ALM Dream11 team

HSG vs ALM Dream11 team: Hisingen CC (HSG)

Gourav Aggarwal, Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, M.Wasi Alam, Fareed Mohammed, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Chaitanya Kilari, Rajeev, Praveen- Kumar Jr, Tafheem Masoodi, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka, Bhawanjot Grewal, Mohit Dhir

HSG vs ALM Dream11 team: Almhult CC (ALM)

Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sabawoon Sherzad, Sardar Sahak, Ranjan Samal, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ayaz Hussain, Sidharth Rana, Junaid Khan, Imran Sabawoon, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Shiva Thever, Samiulhaq Gujer, Shakil Arshad, Inderpal Singh, Raza Muradi, Abdul Sayed, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Ankith Shah, Cameron Crowley, Hamayun BabaKhan, Sher Rahman, Asif Meer

HSG vs ALM Dream11 prediction: HSG vs ALM Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Hisingen CC : Gourav Aggarwal (WK), Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Amit Jain, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawanjot Grewal, Aritra Nag, Praveen- Kumar Jr, Gokul Seenivasan, Yeswanth Tanneru

: Gourav Aggarwal (WK), Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Amit Jain, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawanjot Grewal, Aritra Nag, Praveen- Kumar Jr, Gokul Seenivasan, Yeswanth Tanneru Almhult CC: Dinesh Adhikari (WK), Sidharth Rana, Shakil Arshad, Imran Sabawoon, Ankith Shah, Afzal Ibrahimkhail, Asif Meer, Sardar Sahak, Raza Muradi, Dawood Aziz, Sher Rahman

HSG vs ALM Dream11 prediction

Our HSG vs ALM Dream11 prediction is that Almhult CC will win this match.

Note: The HSG vs ALM Dream11 prediction, HSG vs ALM Dream11 top picks and HSG vs ALM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HSG vs ALM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)