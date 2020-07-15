HSG Vs LKP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Hisingen CC will take on Linkoping CC in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Wednesday, July 15 at the Kviberg in Gothenburg at 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our HSG vs LKP Dream11 prediction, HSG vs LKP Dream11 team and HSG vs LKP Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: KSS Vs SSD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live Game Info

HSG vs LKP Dream11 prediction and preview

HSG have had a poor tournament so far losing their earlier two matches against Seaside CC and Jonkoping, results that have dampened hopes of reaching the knockout phase. HSG will be looking to win the match against LKP and open their account. On the other hand, LKP will look to win the match to stay in the hunt for a spot in the knockout stage.

HSG vs LKP Dream11 prediction: HSG vs LKP Dream11 team

HSG vs LKP Dream11 prediction: HSG vs LKP Dream11 team: HSG squad

Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawan Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir

Also Read: WZC Vs KSS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

HSG vs LKP Dream11 prediction: HSG vs LKP Dream11 team: LKP squad

Adeel Ashgar, Bhushan Patil, Aamir Mushtaq, Saad Khan, Ankit Naik, Adeel Shah, Kishore Srinivas, Muhammad Moeez, Puneeth Ballakuraya, Muhammad Musab, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Atif, Rana Naveed, Imran Khan and Sibbir Siddique

Also Read: MS Dhoni Pips Sourav Ganguly As India's Best Ever Captain In Star Sports' Special Survey

HSG vs LKP Dream11 prediction: HSG vs LKP Dream11 top picks

A Jain

A Mushtaq

M Saleem

Also Read: Near-centurion Blackwood Regrets Walking Off Field Before Getting West Indies Across Line

HSG vs LKP Dream11 prediction: HSG vs LKP playing XI

HSG vs LKP Dream11 prediction: HSG probable playing XI

A Nag, G Seenivasan, F Mohammed, S Natrajan, M Saleem, A Jain, P Kumar, C Kilari, S Padmanabhan, B Konka and B Grewal

HSG vs LKP Dream11 prediction: LKP probable playing XI

A Ashgar, A Mushtaq, S Khan, A Naik, K Srinivas, M Moeez, M Musab, M Arshad, M Atif, I Khan and S Siddique

HSG vs LKP Dream11 team

HSG vs LKP Dream11 prediction

As per our HSG vs LKP Dream11 prediction, LKP are the favourites in this match.

Note: The HSG vs LKP Dream11 prediction, HSG vs LKP Dream11 top picks and HSG vs LKP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HSG vs LKP Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE COURTESY: ECN.CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)