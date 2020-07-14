HSG Vs SSD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Hisingen CC and Seaside CC will face each other in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Tuesday, July 14 at Kviberg in Gothenburg at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our HSG vs SSD Dream11 prediction, HSG vs SSD Dream11 team and the HSG vs SSD Dream11 top picks.

HSG vs SSD Dream11 prediction: HSG vs SSD Dream11 team

HSG vs SSD Dream11 prediction: HSG vs SSD Dream11 team: HSG squad

Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawanjot Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir

HSG vs SSD Dream11 prediction: HSG vs SSD Dream11 team: SSD squad

Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq

HSG vs SSD Dream11 top picks

M Saleem

A Arif

M Ghulami

HSG vs SSD Dream11 prediction: HSG vs SSD playing XI

HSG vs SSD Dream11 prediction: HSG vs SSD probable playing XI: HSG

G Aggarwal, M Saleem, A Nag, S Mathisekeran, J Selvaraj, U Ahmed, A Jain, C Kilari, P Kumar, B Konka and M Dhir

HSG vs SSD Dream11 prediction: HSG vs SSD probable playing XI: SSD

A Zafar, U Chaudary, A Arif, M Ghulami, H Koranga, R Pathak, Z Sabir, I Shaik, A Hussain, U Sarwar, A Arora

HSG vs SSD Dream11 team

HSG vs SSD Dream11 prediction

As per our HSG vs SSD Dream11 prediction, HSG will be favourites to win the match with a strong side on paper.

Note: The HSG vs SSD Dream11 prediction, HSG vs SSD Dream11 top picks and HSG vs SSD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HSG vs SSD Dream11 prediction and HSG vs SSD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE COURTESY: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)