HSG Vs WZC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Gothenburg Live

Hisingen CC and Watan Zalmi CC will face each other in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Gothenburg tournament. The match will be played on Monday, July 13 at Kviberg in Gothenburg at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our HSG vs WZC Dream11 prediction, HSG vs WZC Dream11 team and the HSG vs WZC Dream11 top picks.

HSG vs WZC Dream11 prediction: HSG vs WZC Dream11 team

HSG vs WZC Dream11 prediction: HSG vs WZC Dream11 team: HSG

Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawanjot Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir

HSG vs WZC Dream11 prediction: HSG vs WZC Dream11 team: WZC

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

HSG vs WZC Dream11 top picks

R Chandra-Saha

F Mohammed

M Nabil

HSG vs WZC Dream11 prediction: HSG vs WZC playing XI

HSG vs WZC Dream11 prediction: HSG vs WZC playing XI: HSG

G Aggarwal, A Nag, F Mohammed, M Saleem, J Selvaraj, A Jan, Y Tanneru, T Masoodi, B Grewal, B Konka and M Dhir

HSG vs WZC Dream11 prediction: HSG vs WZC playing XI: WZC

M Kharoti, I Khan, R Chandra-Saha, S Robel, A Haq-Khan, M Nabil, W Ilyas, S Shirzad, E Raisi, Q Abbas and M Taj

HSG vs WZC Dream11 team

HSG vs WZC Dream11 prediction

As per our HSG vs WZC Dream11 prediction, WZC are favourites to win the match, considering their squad on paper. They will also be familiar with the conditions for this match since it will be their second of the day.

Note: The HSG vs WZC Dream11 prediction, HSG vs WZC Dream11 top picks and HSG vs WZC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HSG vs WZC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)