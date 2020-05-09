HST Vs TDR Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Taipei T10 League Live

The first qualifier Pool-2 match of the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 will be played between Hsinchu Titans (HST) and Taiwan Dragons (TDR). The 10-overs fixture will be played on May 10 and will start at 9:00 am IST. Here is our HST vs TDR Dream11 team and HST vs TDR Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of the HST vs TDR Dream11 top picks and bring you the best results.

HST vs TDR Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of Taipei’s 10-overs tournament. Eight teams are participating in the event which will run from April 25 till May 17.

HST vs TDR Dream11 prediction: HST vs TDR Dream11 team and squads

HST vs TDR Dream11 prediction: Hsinchu Titans Squad

Hsinchu Titans: Manoj Kriplani (Captain), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

HST vs TDR Dream11 prediction: Taiwan Dragons Squad

Rishi Josula (Captain), Asif Hameed (Wicket-keeper), Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins, Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart, Rajat Kumar Singh, Atif Khan, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Trideep Kumar, Romil Kothari, Ashutosh Tiwari, Rahul Nautiyal

HST vs TDR Dream11 prediction: HST vs TDR Dream11 team

Here is the HST vs TDR Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points.

HST vs TDR Dream11 prediction

Taiwan Dragons start off as favourites to win the match as per our HST vs TDR prediction and HST vs TDR Dream11 team.

HST vs TDR Dream11 prediction: HST vs TDR live streaming

The HST vs TDR live streaming can be found on Sports Tiger, who are the official broadcast partners of the competition.

Please note that the above HST vs TDR Dream11 prediction, HST vs TDR Dream11 team and HST vs TDR Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The HST vs TDR Dream11 team and HST vs TDR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: TAIPEIT10)