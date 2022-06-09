Huge Blunder Occurs During PAK Vs WI Match, Fans Say 'what Else You Expect From Pakistan'

The first PAK vs WI ODI produced an exciting and nail-biting thriller as the match went to the last over, with hosts Pakistan coming out on top at the end. After having batted first, the Windies put up 305 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets, with opener Shai Hope smacking a fantastic century.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the target with four balls to spare, as captain Babar Azam hit yet another century. While the Pakistan vs West Indies' first ODI undoubtedly produced an enthralling spectacle, there was a massive blunder that took place during the Windies' innings, when opener Kyle Mayers was dismissed via a caught and bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Fans point out huge blunder in PAK vs WI first ODI

As seen in the Tweet below, the umpires were checking whether Shaheen Shah Afridi had bowled a fair delivery to dismiss West Indies opener, Kyle Mayers. Instead of using the image when Afridi had bowled to Mayers, they used an image when Shai Hope was on strike. Following the massive error, a fan responded to the Tweet, stating that one cannot expect anything better from the Pakistan cricket team.

Shaheen Afridi dismissed Kyle Mayers (Caught & bowled). To check whether it was a fair delivery, this (Pic) was used

Well, guess what? The batter visible in it is Kyle Mayers himself. Huge blunder!#PAKvsWI pic.twitter.com/ysBnB3imEK — Rushil (@rushilthefirst) June 8, 2022

Yeah, this was the original wicket taking ball. Shaheen was even bowling the opposite side of the stumps in the no-ball check video.



Was it a no ball? Looks like it might have been actually! (tough to check/confirm from this angle ofcourse) pic.twitter.com/gJr9Plr8Ib — Monark ᵛᵃˢᵗᵘⁿⁿᵃ (@neMonark) June 9, 2022

What else you could expect from Pakistan. They are made to do these things at which all can laugh at them be it their catches, captain wanting to sleep, wicket keeper missing easy stumping and many more — Manan (@Manan10678533) June 8, 2022

Pakistan vs West Indies first ODI recap

Despite having a slow start with the bat, West Indies went on to score 305 runs. Opener Shai Hope scored 127 runs off just 134 deliveries to become the fourth-fastest batter to score 4,000 runs in ODI cricket (88 innings). Following the early dismissal of fellow opener Kyle Mayers, Sharmarh Brooks formed a solid partnership alongside Hope by scoring 70 runs. After the foundation was set, captain Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd finished off the West Indies inning brilliantly by adding scores of 21, 32 and 25 respectively.

In reply, Pakistan also lost a wicket early after opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for just 11 runs by Jayden Seales. However, captain Babar Azam and Imam ul-Haq calmed the nerves for the home side by setting a brilliant foundation for the chase as they added scores of 103 and 65 respectively before the latter was dismissed by Akeal Hossein. While Pakistan did suffer a few stutters after the skipper was dismissed, Khushdil Shah ensured victory for the home side by smacking 41 runs off just 23 balls, including four sixes.