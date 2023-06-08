Huge boost for New Zealand ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 as 33 year old star set to return

New Zealand cricket fans get a pleasant surprise as a star cricketer is set to return to the International squad. The player had earlier terminated his central contract with the NZ Cricket, however, in what could be seen as a major boost, the 33-year-old has inked a new deal with the board. It can be gauged as a huge impetus for the Kiwis ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Trent Boult, who agreed to be released from his primary contract back in August has committed to return to the national side after negotiating a contract compromise. While the release from the boundation gave him the liberty to play different leagues around the world, however, as per New Zealand cricket, in a new deal he's been offered a casual contract.

“He has indicated he’s available for the World Cup," head coach Gary Stead told reporters. "He’s one of the best ODI bowlers in the world so barring injury, I think it’s highly likely he would be part of our squad."

Trent Boult set to return to New Zealand squad

Before he listed himself out, The Left-arm pacer was a foremost player in the New Zealand squad. Over the years he formed a successful partnership with Tim Southee and had troubled batsmen from all over the world. While the details of his new contract are not specific, but him coming back to the ranks of the Blackcaps will be an endearing sight for New Zealand cricket fans and fans of the sport all around the world.