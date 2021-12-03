Huge Boost For Team India As New Zealand Confirm Kane Williamson Injury Ahead Of 2nd Test

After Team India, New Zealand have now been hit by injury before the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test as Kane Williamson is now ruled out of the game due to his struggle with elbow problems. The news regarding the same was confirmed by coach Gary Stead. The coach said that the injury had flared up during the first Test in Kanpur and as it failed to improve in the days following the match, the call was made to rule the captain out of the 2nd Test match.

Gary Stead in his statement said, "It’s been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury. While we’ve been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow. Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn’t an option. We all know how much he loves playing and leading this team, particularly in Test cricket, so it’s a very difficult decision to sit out."

Team News | BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against India in Mumbai as he continues to battle the left-elbow injury which has troubled him for much of 2021. More | https://t.co/VClIKxKI8Q #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wGeA46LN4g — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2021

He further said, "It’s been a challenging year for Kane trying to manage his elbow and it’s important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him. He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading. Williamson has been dealing with the tendon injury since it first emerged in the New Zealand home summer. Tom Latham will lead the side in Williamson’s place with the final playing XI to be confirmed at the toss."

About Kane Williamson elbow injury

Kane Williamson's elbow injury has been a long-standing issue. Due to the elbow trouble, the New Zealand skipper previously missed the ODI series at home against Bangladesh, the start of the first leg of IPL 2021 in India in April, the Edgbaston Test against England and the inaugural Hundred tournament in England.

Injury troubles for Team India as well

Earlier, the Indian team management ruled Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja out of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test at Mumbai. As Virat Kohli returns to action, this does come as a blow for Team India as Jadeja and Ishant Sharma played a handy role in the first Test at Kanpur, which ended in a draw.