Last Updated:

'Huge Privilege': KL Rahul's First Reaction On Becoming Captain Of Lucknow IPL Team

KL Rahul, India's vice-captain, has been appointed the skipper of the new franchise, while Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi were also selected in the draft.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
IPL, IPL 2022, IPL Mega Auction 2022, IPL 2022 Auction Players List, IPL 2022 Auction Date, IPL auction list, players list for auction, IPL auction

Image: AP


The Lucknow Team announced its three picks ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction on Friday. KL Rahul, India's vice-captain, has been appointed the skipper of the new franchise, while Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi were also selected in the initial draft. "It is a huge honour and privilege to be part of the new Lucknow team," Rahul said after being named to the team.

"Hi everyone. Firstly, I would like to say what a huge honour and privilege it is to be part of the new Lucknow team. I would like to thank Mr Sanjiv Goenka for giving me such a huge responsibility and showing faith in me. I am glad that I'm part of the RPSG Group. I will try to give my best for the people of Lucknow and play a brand of cricket that entertains everybody," KL Rahul said in the video message posted on the official Twitter handle of the Lucknow team. 

According to reports, Rahul has been signed by the Lucknow team for a record-equalling INR 17 crore. No other player has officially breached the 17 crore mark in the IPL before except for former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Stoinis and Bishnoi have been picked for Rs. 9.2 crore and Rs. 4 crore respectively. While Rahul and Bishnoi were part of the Punjab Kings' squad last season, Stoinis played for the Delhi Capitals. 

READ | Pant and Rahul involved in epic mix up, end up both on same end, still survive; WATCH

IPL 2022 mega auction

As far as the IPL mega auction is concerned, the highly-anticipated event is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. A total of 1,214 players from 11 countries, including India, have registered their names for the auction. 

READ | Arunachal Pradesh teen abduction: Rebutting Rahul Gandhi, Birla says Centre taking action

While the existing eight teams have retained 27 players, the two new franchises have drafted three players each. The Ahmedabad Team on Friday revealed the names of drafted players which include Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill. As per reports, both Hardik and Rashid are expected to receive the same amount of money for their contracts, which is Rs. 15 crore each. Shubman, on the other hand, will reportedly get Rs. 8 crore for his services in IPL 2022.  

READ | Rahul Gandhi terms Mumbai fire 'tragic', urges party workers extend help

Image: AP

READ | Rishabh Pant eclipses MS Dhoni & Rahul Dravid to set key Indian record in South Africa
Tags: KL Rahul, IPL, IPL 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com