'Huge Privilege': KL Rahul's First Reaction On Becoming Captain Of Lucknow IPL Team

The Lucknow Team announced its three picks ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction on Friday. KL Rahul, India's vice-captain, has been appointed the skipper of the new franchise, while Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi were also selected in the initial draft. "It is a huge honour and privilege to be part of the new Lucknow team," Rahul said after being named to the team.

"Hi everyone. Firstly, I would like to say what a huge honour and privilege it is to be part of the new Lucknow team. I would like to thank Mr Sanjiv Goenka for giving me such a huge responsibility and showing faith in me. I am glad that I'm part of the RPSG Group. I will try to give my best for the people of Lucknow and play a brand of cricket that entertains everybody," KL Rahul said in the video message posted on the official Twitter handle of the Lucknow team.

According to reports, Rahul has been signed by the Lucknow team for a record-equalling INR 17 crore. No other player has officially breached the 17 crore mark in the IPL before except for former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Stoinis and Bishnoi have been picked for Rs. 9.2 crore and Rs. 4 crore respectively. While Rahul and Bishnoi were part of the Punjab Kings' squad last season, Stoinis played for the Delhi Capitals.

IPL 2022 mega auction

As far as the IPL mega auction is concerned, the highly-anticipated event is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. A total of 1,214 players from 11 countries, including India, have registered their names for the auction.

While the existing eight teams have retained 27 players, the two new franchises have drafted three players each. The Ahmedabad Team on Friday revealed the names of drafted players which include Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill. As per reports, both Hardik and Rashid are expected to receive the same amount of money for their contracts, which is Rs. 15 crore each. Shubman, on the other hand, will reportedly get Rs. 8 crore for his services in IPL 2022.

Image: AP