Humiliation by wife, Losing property, Away from son: Details of Shikhar Dhawan's divorce

Shikhar Dhawan has officially been granted a divorce from his estranged wife Aesha Dhawan by a family court in Delhi. The Indian cricketer had filed a petition citing he was subject to mental harassment from his estranged wife who kept his son with herself in Australia and didn't let him unite with his father.

It turned out that Aesha neither appeared in the court nor felt it necessary to defend herself during the court proceedings. As a result the judge reached the decision with very little difficulty. A consensus on the permanent custody of the couple's son hasn't been reached but the judge passed out the order that the Indian opener will be able to meet his son both in India and Australia and also granted rights to be able to speak with his son on video calls.

The order read, "Since petitioner is a reputed International Cricketer and has been pride of the nation, subject to petitioner approaching the Union Government of India, it is requested to take up the issue of visitation/custody of the minor son with its counterpart in Australia to help him have regular visitation or chatting with his own son or his permanent custody

Dhawan had alleged that Aesha promised to live with him in India but spends his time with Australia with his son and two daughters from her previous marriage.

"He (Dhawan) for no fault of his own had been through immense agony and anguish of living separately from his own son for years. Even though the wife denied the allegation, submitting that though she genuinely wanted to live in India with him, however due to her commitment towards her daughters from her previous marriage requiring her to stay in Australia, she could not come to live in India and that he was well aware of her commitment, yet she did not choose to contest the claim."

Shikhar Dhawan's estranged wife also tried to defame the esteemed Indian batsman

It has also been reported that Aesha had allegedly sent messages to multiple people including some in the Indian cricket board and in IPL too in a bid to defame his former husband. But she denied the allegations claiming she only messaged three people to ensure Dhawan doesn't delay his monthly maintenance.

She also was reportedly angry with the Indian opener as Dhawan admitted his father to a hospital when he had contracted Covid-19. Further Aesha forced Shikhar to hand her 99 per cent ownership of three properties that Dhawan bought in Australia. Added to that, Dhawan also had to transfer 50 percent rights of other two properties.

"Thus, in the absence of any of probable defense, Dhawan's allegation that she compelled him to make her owner to some extent in all three properties or that she pocketed sale proceeds thereof to the extent pleaded and testified to by him has got to be believed as true."

Dhawan was also forced to send additional money to the tune of AU $15,500 to her daughters from her ex-husband despite the fact that at that time both she and Dhawan's son was staioned in India.

"Petitioner further alleged that in or around January 2020, the Aesha and the minor son came to India to spend a prolonged period of time, but her daughters stayed back in Australia but still she compelled him to send her daughters AU $15,500 per month (inclusive of mortgage payments) on the pretext that they were struggling to survive."