Hundred 2021 League: 17-year-old Shafali Varma Set To Play For Birmingham Phoenix

Young batting-sensation Shafali Verma is all set to join the Birmingham Phoenix for the inaugural edition of The Hundred 2021 league in England. The 17-year-old is the fifth Indian player to have received a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for the 100-ball format series.

Verma, who currently holds the top spot on the ICC Women's T20 rankings will play under New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine for the Birmingham Phoenix. She will be joined by T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, deputy Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma in the league.

"It is a delightful news not just for Shafali but for Indian women's cricket that there will be five Indian players in the inaugural edition of The Hundred. She will re-unite with her Sydney Sixers coach Ben Sawyer and the experience should help her grow further in what has already been a very positive road forward for the youngster," the source said.

Shafali Verma Reclaims Top Spot In ICC T20 Rankings

Notably earlier this year, Shafali Verma rose to the top of the ICC Women's T20 rankings with 750 points at the age of 17. In the two matches played so far, Verma has got India off to a fiery start with scores of 23 and 47. The youngster had opened about her training regime with the Haryana men's team ahead of the Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament sharing how facing fast bowlers had helped her decision-making power at the crease.

"I cannot thank the Haryana Cricket Association enough for allowing me to train with the team. What it did was that it helped my decision-making power at the crease as I was facing fast bowlers who were touching close to the 140kph mark. So, I had that extra second to decide if I wanted to go back or play off the front foot when I played the T20I series," she told ANI.

She had also shared details into her fitness regime during the COVID-19 lockdown and had lauded the HCA for ensuring that every player had the equipment to train.

(With Agency Inputs)

