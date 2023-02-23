'Hundreds Cannot Define Him': Netizens Hit Out At Iceland Cricket After Their Dig On Kohli

The Twitter handle of Iceland Cricket has over time made a name for itself by spreading continuous laugh riot for neutral fans. While the Cricket world is divided over the following and disliking of different individuals and teams, this cricket outfit's posts may find you amusing or bemusing based on where your likings are. And hence whatever post this handle makes it gets mixed reactions.

Something of the sort happened on Wednesday when it posted a Tweet taking a dig at Virat Kohli. The Cricket outfit highlighted the Century drought of Kohli in Test cricket and mentioned that it was 2019 when he last scored a Test hundred. “This statistic won't please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, which was back in 2019. How long is too long?,” Iceland Cricket tweeted.

This statistic won't please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, which was back in 2019. How long is too long? — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 21, 2023

Following this the fans of Indian Crickeet and Virat Kohli charged at Ice Cricket with a fuming rage. Here are few of the reactions Iceland Cricket received in reply of the post.

As long India is winning will not be too long. — Bikram Pratap Singh (@bikram123) February 22, 2023

No, don't become another @venkateshprasad, please. Leave the lad alone. He's doing alright as a player. — Rehan.eth 🚀 | Marketing 📈 | Productivity ⚡ (@digicritics) February 22, 2023

As long as he takes to score his next…wait what’s the question again… — Abhi (@AbBhagya) February 22, 2023

Maybe century loading in the WTC final! — Avinash (@avinashgoud01) February 21, 2023

India vs Australia series so far

Following the second straight defeat in the series, the teams are resting with the third Test set to start from 1st March in Indore. India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, however, the series is not yet won for India. According to experts, from here Australia's biggest victory would be to go out for the win and sneak a result from somewhere. But for that to happen the recovery has to start from the third Test itself. So, with India dominating the first two Tests, will there be a change in fortunes for Australia in the coming days or another collapse awaits at the Holkar stadium? The cricket Fraternity will be eager to witness.